Yenlo Launches Progressive Integration-as-a-Service, Connext Go!

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global API and integration specialist Yenlo today launched its newest service, Connext Go! Yenlo’s new offering provides the capabilities of the Connext Platform—a plug and play, scalable, and fully managed and hosted middleware integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) product—as an affordable subscription-based service. With the new Connext Go! service, organizations in the education, healthcare, government, and small to medium enterprise (SME) sectors) can now benefit from Yenlo’s innovative technology for their data and chain integrations.

Clients of the new service receive dedicated, around-the-clock service, taking care of everything from development to management, support and infrastructure. Yenlo experts handle everything at a fixed price per integration, per month offering full transparency. With this commercial pay-per-use model, clients gain the advantages of robust integration with a lower investment.

CEO Ruben van der Zwan stated, “I regularly speak with organizations in the SME sector, as well as within education, healthcare, and the government, and all of them are looking for two things: On the one hand, these companies want integrations and connections that better match their limited IT budgets. On the other hand, they’re looking for solutions that better match their strict deadlines. We are excited and proud to deliver our innovative, new Connext Go! service, which supports the digital transformation initiatives of these progressive enterprises while providing the efficiency that they have identified as their number one priority.”

Building on the Connext Platform’s Success

Yenlo launched the Connext Platform in 2019 as an affordable, scalable and effective alternative to classic integration for ensuring that systems, applications, databases and more are always connected. Connect Go! builds on the success of the Connext Platform, providing the next logical step in Yenlo’s technology offerings. The initial version of Connext Go! requires minimal customization, so customers can use it immediately. Yenlo takes care of everything: personalization, deployment and connection management. In this way, clients are fully taken care of at a predictable and affordable fixed price per integration per month.

"With our Connext Go! service, customers never have to worry. We take care of with the integration, so the IT staff can focus on business-critical work, driving more efficiency for everyone," says Van der Zwan.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a leading global API- and integration specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is a Platinum Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2 and has been awarded both WSO2 Partner of the Year 2019 and WSO2 Most Certified Partner of 2019. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

At Yenlo, we bring agility to enterprises by delivering first-class professional services based on deep expertise. Our services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development; operational support; and WSO2 product support, training and certification programs. These are complemented by our pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, including our Connext service, a fully managed integration-platform-as-a-service. For more information, visit www.yenlo.com , and join Yenlo’s LinkedIn , Yenlo’s WSO2 Community , or Twitter .

