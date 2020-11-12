Pliops Receives ‘Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application’ Award at Flash Memory Summit 2020

Tech Innovator Gets the Nod for Its Storage Processor’s Ability to Maximize NVMe SSD Performance, Capacity and Reliability

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology innovator Pliops today announced that it has received a Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2020 ‘Best of Show Award’ in the ‘Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application’ category. The Pliops Storage Processor (PSP) – a hardware-enabled storage engine in a PCIe card form factor – was selected for its ability to utilize storage class memory (SCM) and QLC NVMe SSDs to accelerate and protect databases for cloud and enterprise applications. The PSP offers a very simple and effective option for lowering the total cost of ownership of public/private cloud infrastructure and on-premise data centers.



According to Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc., “The cloud data explosion and the increasing storage capacity requirements of cloud database applications are driving the need for new technology to deliver the performance and efficiencies demanded by data centers. The Pliops Storage Processor provides the ability to optimize tiered storage solutions of SCM and QLC NVMe SSDs for databases. This enables diverse application workloads and the acceleration of cloud database environments while delivering 7x more transactions per second (TPS), 5x faster queries per second (QPS), and 3x more usable storage capacity to achieve new levels of scale, speed and cost effectiveness. These impressive numbers were instrumental in Pliops winning this award.”

“The value of Pliops Storage Processor comes by exponentially increasing data center efficiency while requiring no application changes,” noted Steve Fingerhut, president and chief business officer for Pliops. “Pliops has extended that ability to the most advanced memory and storage technology. Today, those technologies require extensive application re-architectures to realize improvements. With Pliops, customers can enjoy the full performance and efficiency benefits of SCM and QLC SSDs with today’s mainstream applications like MySQL, Cassandra and Redis. We are pleased that FMS has taken notice and awarded us this honor.”

About Pliops

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Its technology addresses skyrocketing data volumes and solves the slowing compute performance problem. The company's Storage Processor is built upon a groundbreaking patent-pending approach that accelerates storage functions. Focused on creating the next wave of the accelerated data center, the Pliops Storage Processor enables cloud and enterprise customers to access data up to 100 times faster – using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. With Pliops technology, databases, analytics and other data-intensive applications are able to reach their full potential. Investors include Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, NVIDIA, and Xilinx.

