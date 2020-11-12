FINEOS Teams with Ushur to Automate Customer Engagement

FINEOS AdminSuite integrates Ushur’s no-code workflows and conversational AI

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ), the global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health insurance, and Ushur , the leading no-code platform for customer engagement and Intelligent Automation, are partnering to deliver faster processing time, lower operating costs for carriers and a world-class user experience, the two announced today.



The partnership will enable FINEOS AdminSuite customers to leverage Ushur’s AI-powered automation tools that come with a no-code workflow builder, unique conversational AI and rich connections to systems of record to automate RFP intake journeys and provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to their employers, insureds and brokers.

Benefits of the integrated FINEOS Platform and Ushur solution include:

Faster processing of RFP intake requests

24/7 personalized interaction with employers, insureds and brokers

Increased customer satisfaction as measured by NPS

Automating data collection to reduce reliance on agents and specialists

Irish Life, Unum and Tower Insurance are among leading carriers using Ushur’s multichannel automation tools and AI-powered workflows to engage employers and insurers over email, SMS and mobile apps , providing a convenient, personalized customer experience while dramatically reducing outgoing calls. Ushur’s AI can also be used to streamline outbound sales operations and automatically direct internal email flow .

“Partnering with Ushur complements the FINEOS Platform Smart Automation capabilities to enable insurers to provide even better and faster service to their customers, and is part of our Open Ecosystem approach to working with product partners,” said Michael Kelly , CEO of FINEOS. “RFP Intake is often a tedious process, fraught with mistakes and bad data. We look forward to working with Ushur to streamline this process to increase our customers’ service speed and accuracy. We are also exploring how Ushur can help us enhance our market-leading FINEOS Claims product even further using their AI tools to provide even better service across the claims process.”

“Carriers, employee benefits providers and companies in general are having to deal with massive shifts in customer behavior and technology trends,” said Simha Sadasiva , CEO of Ushur. “Our mission at Ushur is to help bring companies closer to the members they serve through a multichannel frictionless engagement. This partnership with FINEOS, a modern, cloud-based SaaS platform, will allow carriers to deliver straight-through processing to their members, brokers and claimants. It’s a real breakthrough for the industry!”

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a market leader in core systems for life, accident and health insurance carriers globally with 7 of 10 group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the top 10 life and health carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform, powered by Amazon Web Services , provides customers full end-to-end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com .

About Ushur

Ushur is the complete solution for intelligent automation. Companies such as HealthSpire, Irish Life and Unum use Ushur to automate claims and broker interactions and collect missing information for member journeys over email, apps, SMS and more using conversational AI and intuitive workflows. Ushur’s end-to-end platform accelerates time to value with features like a no-code visual builder, powerful tools for data extraction and integrations with back-end core systems. Ushur is headquartered in Santa Clara with an office in Bangalore and is backed by investors including Third Point Ventures and 8VC.

