DoubleVerify Launches Custom Contextual Solution to Deliver Privacy-friendly Audience Targeting for Advertisers

DV’s Custom Contextual Solution now available to global brands on MediaMath, Verizon Media and Xandr

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of its Custom Contextual solution for programmatic advertisers. This new offering delivers privacy-friendly targeting by aligning ads to relevant content, in order to maximize user engagement and drive conversion. DV’s Custom Contextual solution will be available on leading DSPs that include: MediaMath, Verizon Media and Xandr.



“Increased privacy regulation and the decision by most web browsers to sunset the use of third-party cookies is ushering a shift away from third-party audience targeting,” said Jack Smith, Chief Product Officer of DoubleVerify. “Our Custom Contextual solution draws on DV’s 10+ years of experience in ontology, brand suitability and content classification and applies this to effectively match relevant ads to audiences at key points of interest or intent.”

DV’s recent global research shows that consumers are more receptive to contextually-relevant ads and reinforces the impact of contextual targeting for advertisers. According to DV’s findings, 69% of consumers would be willing to view ads that were relevant to the content they were consuming, and 44% of consumers have tried a new brand because they were served an ad relevant to the content they were consuming.

DV’s new Custom Contextual solution provides a range of benefits, including increased accuracy, customization, and ease of use and implementation. Importantly, DV’s solution does not depend on any cookie-based tracking — helping us ensure compliance with existing regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Advertisers can build targeting segments based on over 430 IAB categories, as well as seasonal, behavioral and dynamic categories — all from a centralized location within DV Pinnacle®, the company’s unified service and analytics platform. Segments can be tailored to include site, app and language inclusions/exclusions and specific URL keyword lists. Advanced settings — such as the ability to include unclassified content or site and app exception lists that exempt designated supply sources from a brand’s broader suitability controls, can help unlock additional campaign scale. Enhanced controls, such as including only content that has been classified at the page level, can help make targeting more precise.

Semantic Science is at the core of custom contextual targeting — leveraging ontology and machine learning to drive accurate content classification at the page level and ensure the deepest, most accurate coverage. A dedicated team of professional linguists finely tune DV’s Semantic Science technology of content and context in 44 languages.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the

quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and

digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

