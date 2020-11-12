Salelytics Growth Press Release

/EIN News/ -- APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salelytics (“Salelytics” or the “Company”), a national leader in outsourced sales and support services, today announced the addition of 300 new positions due to increased demand for our services.

With over 30 years of experience, Salelytics provides superior outsourced sales, account management and support services to clients. The Company operates out of 5 different US based business centers.

Salelytics provides customized coverage models to their clients to deliver revenue at the right cost of sales through the following services:

Full Account Management

Sole Territory Coverage

Funnel Development

Team Sell

Patient/Member Support

Sales Support

Due to increased demand for our services, Salelytics is pleased to announce the addition of 300 new positions across our footprint between now and the end of the year. These positions will spread across our footprint and will be a mix of business-to-business and business-to-consumer sales and customer service positions serving the Health Care, Logistics, Financial, and Travel & Hospitality industries.

All new positions will offer a work at home component to span the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, long term this may be a blend of work at home and onsite. Interviews and hiring will be conducted remotely for the health and safety of our employees and applicants. For most positions, no prior experience is necessary, and training is paid and provided by Salelytics and will be hosted remotely.

“Even with the impact of COVID-19, demand for our services has increased significantly. We’re seeing increased activity within both existing and new customers and are happy to be able to take on the demand and create new jobs in such a trying time,” stated Salelytics Vice President, Matt Gargo.

The new positions offer 2 weeks of paid time off in the first year, 10 paid holidays, comprehensive benefits, tuition assistance as well as 401k with match.

Salelytics is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For information on current openings and to apply via mobile or desktop device, please visit https://www.salelytics.com/Home/Careers/

About Salelytics, LLC

Salelytics, LLC, formerly West Revenue Generation Services, is one of the nation’s leading providers of Inside Sales, Account Management & Inbound Support services. We help our partners drive incremental sales, increase market share and strengthen relationships with their customers.

Salelytics has sales and/or operations at business centers in the United States in Appleton, Wausau, Middleton, WI as well as San Antonio, TX. Salelytics is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-888-999-9833 or visit www.salelytics.com.

Contact:

Salelytics_Talent_Acquisition@salelytics.com

844.937.8677

