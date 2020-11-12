Blued introduces photo verification feature and simplified interface for users in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- New features will bring an even safer and more efficient user experience

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBT community, has introduced a major update to its Blued mobile app in Latin America with optional photo verification and a simpler user interface.



Bringing an even safer and more efficient user experience

To ensure a safe and reliable environment within the platform, Blued’s users in Latin America will have the option to pass a photo verification test. This will compare a user’s posed photo taken in real-time to their existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology, and then place a yellow check mark on the profiles of those whose photos are authenticated. Verified users will also enjoy greater visibility to nearby users and have a higher chance of being recommended daily in the app.

Being an optional feature, this will also allow Blued to balance enhanced user safety with the privacy of those users uncomfortable with publicly revealing their identity and sexuality.

As part of efforts to streamline and simplify the user experience, Blued’s all-new user interface now features bigger photos on the home page with more information displayed on each portrait photo. It also enables easier access to the recently introduced “Quick Chat” feature, which pairs users in seconds based on spoken language and location, and allows them to enjoy live video speed dating.

“While connecting the LGBTQ community around the globe, we’ve always wanted to build a product that closely matches the needs of the local community. The new features are our latest move based on our findings about the app’s users in Latin America, who prefer more efficient communication and a more convenient interface,” said Jason Li, head of global marketing at Blued, referring to the brand’s recent polls of more than 2,000 users in Mexico and Brazil.

Commitment to the local LGBT community

The new features reflect BlueCity’s support for the local LGBT community, as does its partnership with Impulse, a global nonprofit HIV/wellness organization for gay men. The partnership has seen Blued promote HIV prevention and deliver free testing toolkits at offline launch events in Mexico City for these same new updates, and the two will also join hands in support of World AIDS Day on December 1.

In addition, Blued in July invited representatives from Casa 1, an LGBT NGO in São Paulo, to share sexual and mental health advice in live streaming events for the region’s users.

Blued first entered the Latin American market in 2017, and is now available in major markets across the region, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

Delivering customized services to different markets

The new update for Latin America is just the latest move to provide more localized and diversified services to different markets.

For instance, Blued has now brought a voice chatroom feature exclusively to some Asian markets, including Japan and India. In September, the brand also introduced the “Community” feature to its China edition, which enables users to join groups covering diverse topics and better engage with like-minded community members.

With a strong user base in Asia - as the largest online gay community+ in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam - the app has gained increasing popularity among the gay population thanks to its tailored products and services.

Available in 13 languages, Blued allows the global LGBTQ community to conveniently and safely connect with each other and express their true selves, by integrating fun, interactive live streaming services and customizable social news feeds, plus free video and voice calls to other users around the world.

