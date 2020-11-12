Neurolumen Can Help to Alleviate Chronic Pain for Veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developers of an innovative device, the Neurolumen, are pleased to announce it can help veterans live a more carefree, relaxed life. The Neurolumen is currently being prescribed in over 50 Veterans Affairs hospitals as well as rehabilitation centers and clinics, and chiropractic offices across the United States. This device has been cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pain.
Neurolumen helps treat veterans in a variety of ways. Treatments help by alleviating chronic and sometimes debilitating pain. Furthermore the Neurolumen helps veterans who might have a dependence on addictive pain medications. Veterans experience a higher incidence of chronic pain than other groups. The focus of Neurolumen is to help veterans return to a more normal life by relieving their pain. After just one month of use, 95% of users report a reduction in pain and an improvement in their quality of life. The Neurolumen device continues showing promising results.
A single 30-minute Neurolumen treatment can produce relief from persistent and chronic pain.
The device, useful at clinics or home settings, uses a low-level laser along with LED and electrical stimulation. That combination facilitates an increase in blood circulation, brings in nutrients, helping to remove toxins, and importantly, reduces pain and troublesome inflammation.
Neurolumen is on the GSA government schedule for the V.A. It is also available for use at Houston’s Memorial Hermann, one of the largest drug rehabilitation centers in the country.
The device has been recommended for use by V.A. facilities in departments such as Spinal Trauma, Recovery and Rehab, Women’s Health, Post-Surgical Therapy, Drug Addiction Therapy, Podiatry, Primary Care, Polytrauma and more.
“I’ve had fibromyalgia for as long as I can remember and have tried just about every therapy to give me some comfort and mobility, said one Vietnam War veteran. “I just hurt everywhere. I started using the Neurolumen system for pain and was amazed! For the first time in years I didn’t hurt!”
A veteran battling crohn’s disease and pain for 40 years, found that after an hour-long treatment with Neurolumen, his pain was alleviated for four days! In yet another case, a patient with spinal stenosis was considering surgery as the only option to reduce pain. Using Neurolumen helped control the pain thereby avoiding surgery.
Shelly Henry is founder and inventor of the Neurolumen. She’s ‘just a mom’ who invented the Neurolumen to help her daughter. The device turned out to be effective in reducing pain. “It is so important to Neurolumen, that we do everything we can to improve the quality of life for every veteran who is suffering in pain,” says Shelly. “One 30-minute Neurolumen treatment can relieve excruciating pain and associated inflammation all over the body. We had to get the word out to help people!”
