electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
Format: corporate presentation followed by 1x1 virtual investor meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 10:45am – 11:45am ET
Investors can register for the webcast HERE.
Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
Format: 1x1 virtual investor meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.
