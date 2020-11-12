electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

Format: corporate presentation followed by 1x1 virtual investor meetings

Date: Thursday, November 19

Time: 10:45am – 11:45am ET

Investors can register for the webcast HERE.

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Format: 1x1 virtual investor meetings

Date: Thursday, November 19

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

