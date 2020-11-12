Enmotus Honored with Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application for Best of Show Award at Flash Memory Summit 2020

FuzeDrive SSD Key for Gaming Applications

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enmotus was honored with a Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Award for Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application at today’s Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Awards ceremony.



The Flash Memory Summit, the World’s largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognizes Enmotus’ FuzeDrive SSD as an exciting product for high end gaming applications.

“Gaming applications require SSDs that can adapt in real time to user and OS workloads in order to achieve high performance and endurance with big capacities for today's games,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Enmotus FuzeDrive SSD utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to intelligently place data on appropriate media to maximize performance and endurance.”

“The application of AI to actively manage SSD flash in gaming environments provides an entirely new approach to achieving smooth, consistent and long-lasting performance without sacrificing capacity,” said Andy Mills, CEO of Enmotus. ”The Enmotus team are delighted and very much appreciate the recognition for their hard work and persistence over the past year,” he added.

According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year making the judging challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.

About Enmotus

Enmotus’ Artificial Intelligent Storage Software enables fully autonomous data storage that self manages, and self optimizes based on IO activity. The Enmotus engine analyzes all IO activity, sizes the active data set, and dynamically distributes IOs across virtualized pooled resources to maximize performance according to application needs. For more information visit www.enmotus.com

