Karen Davison Shares Helpful Advice for Aspiring Chefs
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Davison, a professional chef and culinary blogger from Plano, Texas, recently offered her advice to aspiring chefs in an article published on IncredibleThings.
In the article, Karen Davison, who has a wealth of knowledge under her belt owing to the several decades she’s spent in the culinary industry, shared her top pieces of advice for chefs. While many people think that being a chef is all about cooking and food, Davison quickly debunked this myth and revealed the truth through her advice.
One of Davison’s best pieces of advice in the article is to develop realistic expectations. She warned that it’s hard not to get caught up in the appealing idea of becoming a professional chef. Unfortunately, this portrayed lifestyle does not accurately reflect reality. Of course, part of the job does involve cooking, but other parts of the job include managing your staff, ordering supplies, interacting with guests, budgeting, and maintaining a clean and orderly kitchen.
Another piece of advice Karen Davison offered in the article is to look beyond the money, as it can take decades of hard work before you become financially successful as a chef.
Further, she urged all aspiring chefs to focus on the basics when you first start out; prioritize learning how to choose and prepare the most basic ingredients before you delve into the fancier dishes.
Two more pieces of advice Davison shared go hand in hand. They are “practice, practice, practice” and “experience is everything.” Practice makes perfect and Davison asserted that it takes roughly 10,000 hours to truly master something, so never stop cooking. Regarding experience, Davison recommended that all aspiring chefs work in as many different restaurants and in as many different kitchen roles as possible, as this will help you learn as a chef and will look good on your resume.
Karen Davison’s final piece of advice in the article is about the willingness to fail. She said that success can’t be achieved without failure and she urged all chefs not to be afraid of failure, as mistakes and failures ultimately provide an opportunity to learn, grow, and improve.
For more information, visit https://karenvdavison.com/.
About Karen Davison
Karen Davison is a professional chef, culinary blogger, and culinary enthusiast based in Plano, Texas. She specializes in fine dining and has worked as a saucier, a sous chef, an associate chef, and a head chef in various restaurants all over North America. Over the years, Davison has built a reputation as a creative force in the kitchen who crafts wonderful meals from the first course to the last.
