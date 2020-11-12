Oyster Consulting Expands Midwest Presence

Industry Veterans Anderson, Roth and Wegener Bolster Consulting Firm

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that Steve Anderson has joined the firm, adding depth to its mid-west presence. Steve joins other recent mid-western hires Jim Roth and Ed Wegener, as well as Mary Jane Phillips, who joined the firm in 2018.



With over 25 years in the financial services industry, Steve’s leadership experience within insurance companies and independent broker-dealers provides depth in these markets. His drive to improve firms’ profitability and customer service is a great addition to Oyster Consulting’s expanding Strategic Planning & Execution team. His experience with mergers and acquisitions, clearing firms and self-clearing platforms, recruiting, and insurance sales and operations allow him to provide Oyster’s clients with a well-rounded perspective.

Prior to joining Oyster, Steve served as the CEO of Waterstone Financial Group, a provider of back office support to over 750 financial advisors and had more than 50 home office employees with over $13b of client assets under management. Upon LPL Financial Group’s acquisition of Waterstone, Steve was named Executive Vice President for LPL Financial and served as a member of the Executive Management Team.



“Having Steve on the team is a tremendous uptick in our expansion. His relationships are at the executive level, bolstering our Strategic Planning, Match, and Placement product areas. We are very proud and excited to have Steve on the team,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director or Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

“I am excited to be joining the professionals at Oyster Consulting as they continue to grow their Strategic Planning and Execution practice, including Mergers and Acquisitions and Insurance Product consulting. I am looking forward to working with my existing relationships and developing new opportunities, particularly in the Midwest Region,” said Anderson.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to the financial services industry. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with unbiased information and practical solutions to meet their challenges.

CONTACT

Pete Bowman

Managing Director, Strategic Planning & Execution Team, Oyster Consulting LLC

(804) 965-5400

Pete.Bowman@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b38ea48-1d08-4921-953c-ab9ef7666ae4



