AC Immune to Provide Strategy and Pipeline Update During Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.



The presentation will feature an overview of the Company’s business strategy and 2021 product development objectives in alignment with AC Immune’s vision for precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The discussion will also feature the Company’s early- and late-stage development pipeline with a focus on its novel antibody and diagnostic candidates addressing an emerging target in neurodegenerative diseases, TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43).

AC Immune’s CEO, Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., will discuss AC Immune’s focused strategy for accelerating development of its first-/best-in-class candidates in Alzheimer’s disease, as well as key neurodegenerative and non-CNS indications, in order to maximize the value of its pipeline in 2021 and beyond. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session and will also feature progress made in the Company’s TDP-43-targeted therapeutic and diagnostic programs, which are among the most advanced in the world. TDP-43 is an emerging neuropathology that plays a key role in AD, as well as a number of NeuroOrphan indications such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration with TDP-43 pathology (FLTD-TDP). A more recently described dementia, limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE), is a highly prevalent Alzheimer’s-like dementia. TDP-43 neuropathological changes underlying LATE, are present in 20–50% of individuals over 80 years old1 and AC Immune’s therapeutic antibody and diagnostic imaging agent could be the first in the world to enable a precision medicine approach to this important disease driver.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 18, 2020 | 6:45–7:15 am ET / 11:45am–12:15 pm GMT

Format: Virtual Presentation followed by Q&A

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

