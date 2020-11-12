Been Swindled? PissedConsumer.com Tells How to Get Satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- A consumer advocacy and review platform, PissedConsumer.com, offers consumers five steps for resolving sticky issues with companies.



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A complaint resolution and consumer advocacy website, PissedConsumer.com, explains to consumers the common ways of how they can seek solutions with companies and improve their satisfaction. Expertise based on consumer data and latest submitted reviews which were resolved through their platform.

“Too often customers don’t get what they expect from the company,” said Joanna Simpson of PissedConsumer.com. “By outlining basic steps for getting satisfaction, we want to help consumers resolve issues. They can reach out to the company, get back their money, eliminate frustration, and avoid making the same mistake again.”

Basic steps to follow for getting satisfaction:

Reach out to the company directly. Check your confirmation email and their website for a phone number. Look into your account and see what customer service can do to help you. Look up for contacts elsewhere and see who can help you reach out to the company. Sources like PissedConsumer have elusive contact information that you can use. Post a written complaint. Platforms like PissedConsumer gather statistics and consumer-related data, which help to drive the attention of the community, the company, and media. Read what others have written and check comments. When a complaint is echoed across PissedConsumer.com, the company is likely to respond. In some cases, you’ll find replies that lead to resolved issues. Join others to be heard. The benefit of resources like PissedConsumer is it unites people with similar complaints.





As suggested by PissedConsumer.com, consumers have power in the marketplace. To use it the right way, follow these simple tips:

Be nice and polite with the customer service representatives no matter what. If they fail to respond, proceed with your complaint further.

Use sources with reviews to highlight your issue and find shoppers and consumers who, like you, have been fleeced, hoodwinked, swindled, or taken advantages of.

Talk to others, take action together, and draw public concern, especially when your case involves high sums of money, hundreds of people, and potential safety concerns.





About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a consumer advocacy website where people can share their stories, experiences, and opinions about companies, products and services.

For more information about PissedConsumer or explore the latest resolved consumer issues, please visit PissedConsumer.com.

Contact: Web: https://www.pissedconsumer.com/contact.html email: media@pissedconsumer.com