Optibrium Launches Cerella, a Novel Artificial Intelligence Platform for Active Learning in Drug Discovery
Cerella is proven to accelerate drug discovery and increase confidence in lead optimisationCAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibrium today announced the launch of Cerella, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software platform for drug discovery that delivers active learning using advanced deep learning methods. Cerella leverages the unique Alchemite algorithm1, which has been demonstrated to extract additional value from drug discovery data to make more accurate predictions, prioritise experimental efforts and increase confidence in decisions2,3. It thereby reduces costs and improves cycle times while targeting high-quality compounds.
Cerella’s novel architecture combines on-premises deployment with cloud computing, providing both data security and scalability. The most sensitive information is processed on-premises, and the cloud-based components work only with encrypted and anonymised data, enabling scaling from individual project data sets to corporate compound repositories containing millions of compounds.
By connecting directly with a corporate compound database, Cerella automatically updates models using the latest data to ensure that the predictions and analyses are always based on the latest information.
Cerella is powered by Alchemite, a deep learning method developed by Optibrium’s technology partner Intellegens Limited. In collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, Optibrium has rigorously demonstrated Alchemite’s unique benefits over conventional modelling methods in peer-reviewed studies1,2,3, resulting in reductions in cost and time of discovery cycles.
The Cerella software is the newest member of Optibrium’s Augmented Chemistry platform. This brings sophisticated AI technologies that continuously learn from all available data to supplement expert scientists’ experience and skills.
Matthew Segall, Optibrium’s CEO, commented on the launch: “Our Augmented Chemistry platform continues to amaze our collaborators with the unprecedented outcomes it delivers. We are proud to reach this new milestone of launching Cerella, enabling us to put our technologies directly into the hands of our customers.”
For further information on Cerella, visit https://optibrium.com/augmentedchemistry/ or contact info@optibrium.com.
1T. Whitehead, B. Irwin, P. S. M. Hunt and G. Conduit, “Imputation of Assay Bioactivity Data Using Deep Learning,” J. Chem. Inf. Model. (2019) 59(3), pp. 1197-1204.
2B. Irwin, et al., “Practical Applications of Deep Learning to Impute Heterogeneous Drug Discovery Data,” J. Chem. Inf. Model. (2020) 60(6), pp. 2848-2857.
3Irwin et al. “Guiding Drug Optimisation Using Deep Learning Imputation and Compound Generation” International Pharmaceutical Industry (2020) 12(2), pp. 28-31
About Optibrium Ltd
Optibrium provides elegant software solutions for small molecule design, optimisation and data analysis. Optibrium’s lead product, StarDrop™, is a comprehensive suite of integrated software with a highly visual and user-friendly interface. StarDrop™ enables a seamless flow from the latest data through to predictive modelling and decision-making regarding the next round of synthesis and research, improving the speed, efficiency, and productivity of the discovery process. The company’s new Augmented Chemistry™ products and services deliver ground-breaking artificial intelligence technologies that continuously learn from all available data to supplement researchers experience and skills.
Founded in 2009, Optibrium is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in Boston and San Francisco, USA. Optibrium continues to develop new products and research novel technologies to improve the efficiency and productivity of the drug discovery process. Optibrium works closely with its broad range of customers and collaborators that include leading global pharma, agrochemical and flavouring companies, biotech and academic groups.
For further information visit www.optibrium.com or join in discussions on improving the productivity of drug discovery at www.optibrium.com/community.
