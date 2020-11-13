Robust Promotions’ Stop and Win™️ Program -- To Help Fuel Retailers Increase Sales -- Now Open for 2021 Enrollment
Stop and Win™️ program allows c-store owners to pool their resources to offer lottery-level prizing to their customersVILLA PARK, IL, US, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust Promotions, an award-winning sweepstakes and promotions agency, today announces the start of enrollment in their Stop and Win™️ marketing cooperative program for 2021. The Stop and Win™️ program is exclusively for fuel retail and convenience stores -- and enrollment is only open for a limited time.
The Stop and Win™️ program is designed to help operators solve their most pressing problem -- increasing sales, while building a loyal customer base with program exclusivity in their immediate trade area. All at a cost that’s affordable for any size c-store’s marketing budget.
“At a time when the economy is still trying to bounce back, independently-owned fuel retail and convenience stores need as much help as they can get fighting through the pandemic, and adapting to the new “normal,” said Leslie Allison, the Stop and Win™️ program administrator for Robust Promotions. She continued: “Our goal with the Stop and Win™️ program is to help operators do just that.”
The program drives in-store product sales while creating a customer database including opt-in emails and phone numbers for future marketing efforts, too. All by giving customers a chance to win one of many guaranteed instant win prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000! As more retailers sign on the prize pools will grow larger and more exciting.
“With a network of independent fuel retailers pooling their money together, the Stop and Win™️ program allows independent retailers to compete with the regional and national players with large-dollar prizes to incentivise purchases and loyalty, and with the back-end technology including a robust (no pun intended), long-term customer relationship management solution,” said Greg Seei, the CEO and founder of Robust Promotions.
Enrollment in the program for participation in the first quarter of 2021 is open from now until December 15 -- to a limited number of fuel retail partners. Every partner is granted territorial exclusivity in their immediate trade area, to ensure that Stop and Win™️ can truly differentiate program participants from their competitors -- and not cannibalise each others’ sales.
For more information about the Stop and Win™️ program, contact Robust Promotions at (800) 925-5732, info@robustpromotions.com, or visit robustpromotions.com/stop-and-win/.
Robust Promotions is a 14-year-old award winning sweepstakes and promotional agency with a proven track-record of success. The company has helped hundreds of businesses exceed their marketing goals through the use of innovative and custom-designed promotions and sweepstakes, and is the exclusive administer of the Stop and Win™️ program.
