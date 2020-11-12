Drug-Free World Joins Police in their Halloween “Trunk or Treat Safe Haven Events”
Children in Washington, DC, were given treats at community events which included Drug-Free World booklets to caution them about the dangers of certain drugs
Any time of the year is always the right time to share the truth about drugs with our communities – Halloween included.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While communities across the country struggled with how to give children the Halloween experience this year, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia met the challenge head on with their “Trunk or Treat Safe Haven” events while also maintaining the COVID-19 hygiene protocol of social distancing.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World and other social outreach programs were honored to join them in several of their districts. Police cars pulled up in neighborhoods, opened their trunks revealing bags stuffed with candy and important literature. Drug-Free World’s contribution was their internationally- known drug education booklets called the Truth About Drugs.
Believing that the most important weapon in the war on drugs is education and that information is needed about many types of drugs in our community no matter the time of the year, Foundation for a Drug-Free World continues to partner with police and other community organizations across the Washington, DC, area. The free educational booklets of its Truth About Drugs campaign help educate youth and adults alike on 14 different drugs from synthetics to heroin to the abuse of prescription drugs.
“When people ask about drugs the information most often comes from drug dealers who promote misinformation in hopes of making a fast dollar,” said, Rev. Susan Taylor, faith liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
“Drug-Free World booklets, videos, and lectures provide factual data including what the drugs are made of, what effects they cause, the dangers of addiction and overdoses and other damaging effects. Having non-biased, factual data individuals can make an educated decision and usually elect not to take these drugs. Any time of the year is always the best time to share the truth about drugs with our communities – Halloween included,” she concluded.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.
Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed and tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. Supported by the Church of Scientology internationally, the materials and activities in 22 languages have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side-effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.
