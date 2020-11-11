FADU Technology Awarded Best of Show - Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup - by Flash Memory Summit 2020 for its Gen4 Flash Storage Platform

FADU introduced its next-generation DELTA storage solutions at FMS20 for NVMe 1.4/PCIe Gen4 x 4 performance for OEM and Hyperscale Data Center Storage

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the ever-increasing data storage demands placed on OEM and hyperscale data centers. The company announced that the Best of Show judging panel of the Flash Memory Summit 2020 selected FADU for the Best of Show – Most Innovative Memory Startup award.



The Flash Memory Summit, the World’s leading storage industry conference and exposition, recognized FADU’s FC4121 Flash Controller and DELTA SSDs as exciting products from a promising Flash Memory startup.

"SSD controllers are the heartbeat for delivering a high performance of storage products and the future of IT infrastructure requires a quality of service (QoS) to meet the extreme data demands placed on on-premise and cloud data centers," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize the FADU Flash Memory Controller and DELTA SSDs designed to support dual-port and large capacities while optimizing latency for a QoS storage solution.

FADU, founded in 2015, focuses on Flash storage solutions for hyperscale & edge storage and enterprise data center servers & storage. The DELTA Gen4 Platform, consisting of FADU DELTA SSDs and the FADU FC4121 Flash Controller, supports NVMe 1.4 and PCIe Gen4 x4, PCIe Gen4 x2, PCIe Gen3 x4, and PCIe Gen3 x2. The SSDs are compliant with OCP Cloud Spec 1.0, support Dual-Port, and deliver deep Queues and high QOS. SSD designs are offered for E1.S and U.2 form factors today in capacities up to 16TB and will add M.2 and E3 form factors and capacities up to 64TB in 2021. Low power and high performance, hallmarks of FADU solutions, push the SSDs to an industry-leading 1675 KIOPs for Random Read and 450 KIOPs for Random Write.

“We’re honored to have our hard work and dedication to advancing Flash storage recognized by the Flash Memory Summit”, said Jihyo Lee, FADU’s CEO and co-founder. “Our approach enables us to develop leading-edge SSDs with peak performance, such as the Gen4 E1.S SSD, while keeping power under the specified envelope, eliminating the need to throttle devices to manage thermals,” Lee continued.

FADU’s DELTA SSDs, which are qualified with NAND Flash memory from SK hynix, Seagate, Micron and KIOXIA, will be ready for OEM qualification in Q1-2021 and commercialization in Q2-2021. OEMs can purchase DELTA SSD designs and the FC4121 controller to design their own devices; have turnkey designs with customized micro-code to manufacture their own devices; or have FADU customize and manufacture private-labeled, ready-to-sell SSDs using NAND consigned from the OEMs.

For more information about the FADU DELTA Gen4 Platform, visit FADU at https://www.fadutec.com/products/delta.



About FADU Technology

FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the explosively increasing data storage demands placed on hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud data centers. Our innovative SSD solutions are based on industry-standard specifications, designed with FADU's proprietary Flash Memory Controller architecture, and compatibility with multiple industry NAND suppliers. FADU’s storage designs address all aspects of Flash-based storage – very low power, ultra-high performance, rich feature sets, solid reliability, and superior QOS. The company believes that other solutions, with legacy ties to the past, are unable to meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU’s global team, of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers, is charting the course for the industry. Learn more at www.fadu.io and follow FADU on Twitter and LinkedIn.





Media Relations:

Carol Warren

cwarren@antarra.com