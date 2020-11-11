Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TerraForm Power Operating 2020 Third Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s 2020 Third Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of a quarterly report under “Financials & SEC Filings” in advance of the conference call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on November 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2s4ygu8m. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 2059989.

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Sherif El-Azzazi
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com

