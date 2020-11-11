Functional Medicine Practitioners Gain Access to a Virtual Nutrition Tool, Transforming Medicine in the Time of COVID

Key collaboration between Diet ID and Emerson Ecologics boosts virtual care solutions

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With today’s increasing focus on virtual care, health and wellness professionals are racing to find simple, engaging tools to help drive patient health and maintain healthy immunity. In response to this growing need, Diet ID and Emerson Ecologics are excited to announce a strategic partnership to bring a novel, scientifically validated technology to functional medicine practitioners. For 40 years, Emerson has been recognized as the leading provider of integrative health products, clinical resources, and innovative technology to support healthcare practitioners—and now they are leading the way in helping those health and wellness professionals seamlessly transition to virtual care.

Diet ID™, a digital health solution that uses a novel image-based technology to evaluate users’ diets and help them to achieve their nutrition goals, will be integrated into Emerson’s practitioner portal and made available via their Wellevate® virtual dispensing platform. Regardless of whether practitioners in the Emerson Ecologics network are caring for patients in-office or virtually, they will now have access to a diet assessment and tracking tool that is simple, effective, and fun.

“Diet ID is an exceptional assessment tool for patients and healthcare practitioners” said Dr. Jaclyn Smeaton, ND, Emerson’s VP of Medical Education. “Our mission is empowering wellness, and we believe offering this level and ease of nutritional evaluation across Emerson and Wellevate will lead to more personalized care and better patient outcomes.”

Dr. David Katz, Diet ID’s CEO and nationally recognized leader in preventive medicine, agrees. “We are thrilled to partner with Emerson. Diet ID will now empower their extensive network of health professionals with an easy digital diet assessment tool that streamlines and improves virtual care. Diet should be a vital sign, and this relationship will help advance that proposition.”

Diet ID is available through Emerson Ecologics and their Wellevate virtual dispensary platform.