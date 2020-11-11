New AMA PSA Urges Three Key Actions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and #MaskUp

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With record numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths being reported across the country, the American Medical Association (AMA) today released a public service announcement (PSA) urging the general public to take three simple steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands frequently, practice physical distancing by staying at least six feet away from others and #MaskUp. The PSA is part of ongoing efforts by America’s physicians to urge individuals to take the necessary health and safety precautions this season to protect themselves, loved ones and the healthcare workers who are on the front lines handling the dramatic increase in cases.

"As we enter a third wave of a pandemic that is causing increased illness and deaths across our country, we implore everyone to follow these three-simple science- and evidence-based steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands, practice physical distancing and wear a mask,” said AMA President Susan R. Bailey, M.D. “Cases are at record highs across the country, and with the holidays quickly approaching, each of us must do everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Failing to do our part will prolong the suffering and disruption to our lives, and inevitably lead to more deaths of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.”

Physicians are particularly concerned by the latest spike in cases, especially as it coincides with the start of flu season. Over the past week, there have been more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. The significant increase in new cases worsens shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), tests and testing supplies and further stretches hospitals’ intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in many states.

The national PSA deployed by the AMA is part of its ongoing effort to encourage the American people to take concrete steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. To find out more about the work of the AMA around COVID-19 and resources it is providing to physicians and patients visit: https://www.ama-assn.org/topics/coronavirus-covid-19.

AMA Media & Editorial American Medical Association 312-464-4430 media@ama-assn.org