THE GREAT U.S. TREASURE HUNT BEGINS FRIDAY, $40,000 IN PRIZES AT STAKE

Nationwide Adventure Will Hide Ordinary Items in Public, Clues Revealed in Book

Four items, four locations, $40,000 to win.” — Jeff Kessler

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” e-book, exclusively at Amazon for $7.77, provides readers a chance to decode messages that lead hunters directly to one of four items hidden somewhere in the 48 continental United States.

Four lucky finders will win $10,000 each for a total of $40,000 in prizes.

“We’ve chosen four great locations to hide four ordinary items,” said Jeff Kessler, the Hunt’s president. “They are all at least 500 driving miles from each other, and the two farthest are separated by almost 2,000 miles. Four items, four locations, $40,000 to win.”

Providing a safe, fun adventure is a prime concern, according to Kessler.

“The book contains clever clues, codes, and messages that you can solve right in your own home, and when decoded, direct you to an exact location,” he added. “The items are just hidden, not buried. So don’t bring a shovel. All the items are in public, outside, and in a safe location.”

No items are within 50 feet of a body of water, or require climbing or physical exertion. Each location has free parking with no entry fees. Travel to the location and finding the actual item is required to win each $10,000 prize.

Kessler went on to describe the Hunt as “a real-life adventure, fun for the whole family.” Because all of the clues will be in an e-book, he said, sleuths of all ages can enjoy trying to “crack the code” to find their riches.

And unlike the Forrest Fenn or “The Secret” treasure hunts, which each dragged on for over a decade, The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt will be wrapped up relatively quickly. “If we don’t have a winner after just 60 days,” Kessler explained, “We’ll start dropping clues on our social media pages. We want winners fast, and we want to do another hunt next summer.”

“The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” e-book is available for pre-order now at $7.77, and will download to readers’ Kindle devices or Kindle app on Friday the 13th of November.

