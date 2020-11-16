Students to Receive Free Online Safety Education as part of Cyber Safety Day Orlando
Elementary students to receive free Garfield-led online safety education as part of Cyber Safety Day Orlando November 18th, 2020ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
COVID-19 has forced students across the world to continue their education online. But teachers don’t have resources to educate children on how to use the internet responsibly. To fill the gap, the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education launched Cyber Safety Day Orlando, a one-day event to join forces with the community to ensure elementary children receive the tools to become responsible digital citizens.
According to the Center’s event registration survey, 50% of participating schools said they don’t have a digital citizenship program in place. “Digital Citizenship has been a concern since the pandemic. Students have taken opportunities to become digital bullies because they are behind a computer and outside of the physical parameters of the school,” said a teacher from a participating school.
To help teachers and students, the Center is providing 1,565 third graders with multi-award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures for free. Through this engaging and interactive program, students will learn social media safety and online etiquette. The Center is giving schools the choice of the physical or virtual classroom lesson to allow teachers to adapt the program to the hybrid teaching method in place. Teachers in Orange county will deliver the lesson “Pause Before You Post” Wednesday, November 18th as part of Cyber Safety Day Orlando.
Beatriz Parres
Center for Cyber Safety and Education
+1 727-339-6648
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn