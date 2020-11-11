LMS LearningZen to Host Franchising Webinar on November 17, 2020

One-hour webinar discussing how to franchise, protect, and sell a franchise brand

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearningZen, an online training platform that works with some of the top franchise brands in the country, announced today that it will host a webinar about franchising on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar is titled “Discovering the Ins and Outs of Franchising,” and will include presentations from franchise experts and influencers.

The webinar is designed for businesses considering franchising, as well as emerging franchise brand owners ready to expand their brands. Leading the discussions are Red Boswell, president of The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG), Steve Beagelman, founder of SMB Franchise Advisors, and Lane Fisher of full-service franchise law firm Fisher Zucker LLC. LearningZen is hosting the webinar in order to equip businesses with the best resources they need to prepare for franchising.

LearningZen president Douglas Mark said the webinar was called ‘Discovering the Ins and Outs of Franchising’ because many small pieces make up the big picture of franchising. “We want to help brands and new concepts understand not only the pieces, but how they work together,” he said. “If you are curious, you will find the puzzles around you. If you are determined, you will solve them.”

Webinar attendees will learn from Steve Beagelman about how to turn a concept into a franchise. Beagelman will share his checklist of ideas that brands need to have solidified before franchising. Lane Fisher will then cover how to protect their franchise investment from a legal perspective. He will also share the common legal pitfalls for franchises and elaborate on the legal documents and preventative measures that can help brands succeed.

The webinar’s final speaker, Red Boswell, will discuss what makes franchise units easier to sell and which qualities attract IFPG franchise consultants and franchise brokers to brands. Each speaker will present for about 10 minutes, and then use 5 minutes to answer attendee questions. The final 15 minutes of the webinar will be a general Q&A. To sign up, visit https://www.learningzen.com/webinar-registration.

About LearningZen

LearningZen is a comprehensive training solution that helps franchisors and companies develop, film, review, and launch successful digital training programs. Effective training is the foundation of any successful business. LearningZen created the ultimate e-learning tool to make businesses of any size and shape run more smoothly. Learn more at https://www.learningzen.com/.

Doug Mark LearningZen dougm@learningzen.com