Governor Abbott Thanks IKEA US Community Foundation For Paying It Forward To Texas

November 11, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today thanked the IKEA US Community Foundation for gifting the State of Texas $4,900,125. The funds are equivalent to the amount of money the State paid in unemployment insurance to IKEA retail workers in Texas who were previously furloughed due to COVID-19. In a letter sent to the Governor, IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones wrote that now that stores have reopened, the Foundation has decided to pay it forward to Texas.

"The State of Texas is grateful to IKEA and the IKEA US Community Foundation for their commitment to Texas employees," said Governor Abbott. "IKEA has shown that it is not only an important part of the Texas economy, but a valued member of the communities in which its employees live and work. Thank you to IKEA for this generous gift to the people of Texas, and I look forward to our continued partnership."

“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Texas including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president. “People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped our co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to “pay it forward” in our local communities.”

Read IKEA's letter