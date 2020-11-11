Celebrating the First Anniversary of the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio

On November 9 last year, Mr. Miscavige was joined by Church executives and key benefactors. They pulled down the ribbon opening the Church of Scientology Central Ohio. Santa’s workshop at Winter Wonderland 2019 at the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio in Columbus Scientology Volunteer Ministers bring copies of educational booklets to shops for their customers to use. Those receiving the booklets find them informative and easy to understand and use. The Church of Scientology Central Ohio in Columbus opened November 9, 2019

As Ohio copes with a spike in COVID-19 cases, on its first anniversary the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio provides resources to help people stay well.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was just a year ago November 9 that Scientologists from across Ohio gathered in Columbus to celebrate the grand opening of the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio. The highlight of the event was when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige took the stage, congratulating the congregation: “While Columbus may have discovered America, thanks to your perseverance, tenacity and sheer audacity, you just gave America a new Church of Scientology with which she can now discover herself.”

While serving Scientologists from across the region, the Church also made plans to make the holiday season special for the city with a Winter Wonderland, complete with Santa and his reindeer.

The Church also organized open house events on subjects of importance to the community, including one in coordination with the local chapter of United for Human Rights that helped those attending recognize and report signs of human trafficking.

“I have assisted and helped survivors of human trafficking,” said one human rights activist who attended the program. “I knew the Church of Scientology was a proponent in their field, and in you I found a like-minded organization with a great program.”

The importance of raising awareness and working together to handle this scourge was highlighted two weeks ago when law enforcement agencies across the state cooperated in Operation Autumn Hope that led to 179 arrests and the recovery of 45 missing children.

But it was not long after the new Church opened that the words “coronavirus” and “COVID-19” entered the vernacular. Volunteer Ministers from the Church carried out an information campaign to help neighbors understand how the virus spreads and what they can do to protect themselves and their families from the disease.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Mr. Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

Church Volunteer Ministers handed out thousands of copies of the booklets in the neighborhood.

All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

The Church will continue to support the needs of the community and looks to an end to the pandemic and a brighter year ahead.