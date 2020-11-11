Chaos Group Releases V-Ray 5 Benchmark

Popular Rendering Benchmark Tool Now Returns Results in One Minute; Adds Test for NVIDIA RTX GPUs

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Group released V-Ray 5 Benchmark, a free standalone application that lets users quickly test their rendering speeds on any combination of CPUs and GPUs. V-Ray 5 Benchmark launches with three complex test scenes designed to assess V-Ray performance on CPU, GPU CUDA and GPU RTX cards.

Since launching, V-Ray Benchmark has become a standard for new hardware testing, helping countless users and journalists assess the rendering performance of new laptops, workstations, graphics cards and more. With V-Ray 5 Benchmark, these users can access its biggest update yet, making it easier to evaluate the latest technology against one of the most popular renderers in the world.

What’s New in V-Ray 5 Benchmark :

V-Ray 5 Performance – Benchmark rendering speeds using the latest V-Ray 5 technology.

New RTX Testing Mode – Test the render performance of V-Ray GPU on NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

More Detailed CPU Results – New CPU information includes physical count, SMT/Hyper-Threading, overclocking, etc.

Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling – The V-Ray GPU benchmark can now detect if hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled in Windows 10.

Save and Share Your Results – Save scores directly in the Benchmark app, and share images of the results with the built-in screen capture tool.

Simplified UI – Benchmarking your hardware is easier than ever with the redesigned user interface.

Advanced Search Results – New search options make it easy to filter the benchmark results by device, number of devices and SMT/Hyper-Threading settings. You can also toggle the V-Ray GPU CUDA results to show GPU-only scores or ones that use hybrid configurations.

The free V-Ray 5 Benchmark app is available now.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

