Karen Crew Recently Discussed How the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network Is Aiding Kids With Allergies
Karen Crew on how the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network is aiding kids with allergiesBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-two million Americans are currently living with food allergies, many of which can be life-threatening. Karen Crew is the mother of a 12-year-old daughter who battles severe food allergies every day. She is a supporter of the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) and recently discussed how this organization and others are improving the lives of kids with allergies.
Karen Crew explained that the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network recently merged with the Food Allergy Initiative to create Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE). The FARE organization is now the largest private funder for food allergy research. Scientists are constantly working to develop new therapies and effective treatments to provide children with hope for a future that is less affected by allergies.
"FAAN, FARE, and other food allergy organizations are helping our children stay safe and live more fulfilling lives," Karen Crew said. "Their teams of researchers are working day in and day out to ease the stress that food allergies cause children and their parents."
Karen Crew explained that the mission of FARE is to see a day when families don't need to carry epinephrine shots every time they leave home. The organization wants kids to be able to go on field trips and to birthday parties without fear of an allergic reaction and possible visit to the emergency room. FARE is currently advancing major breakthroughs in allergy diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and care.
"The FoodAllergy.org website is an excellent source for anyone interested in learning more about food allergies," Karen Crew said. "The site offers a wealth of knowledge on the topic of food allergies, including advice, tips, how to recognize symptoms, and more."
FARE recently released an initiative titled "Living Teal," which means living life happy, safe, and healthy. The Living Teal movement offers tips and advice from researchers and experts, including a video hub and podcast to reach younger generations. Parents can also find a variety of recipes designed for those who have certain food allergies.
"These organizations do so much more than most people think," Karen Crew said. "They're constantly fighting for our children. Right now, they're fighting for the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act as well as numerous other accommodations for those with food allergies."
The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act seeks to make the world safer and more inclusive for the 32 million Americans battling life-threatening food allergies. Karen Crew explained that kids and adults with life-threatening food allergies have enough to worry about, and the least our local, state, and national governments can do is make their lives a little easier.
"We're all seeking a brighter future for our children, and organizations like FAAN and FARE are helping us do just that," Karen Crew finished.
