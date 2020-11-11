In MN Lawsuit, Ramsey County Agrees to Stop Withholding Bid Docs; Case Against Gov’t Contractor DemandStar Continues
The right of vendors to freely view vital government data has been affirmed, and the right of the people to benefit from the ability of vendors to submit truly competitive bids has been protected.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc. today announced that Ramsey County, Minnesota, has agreed to a stipulated injunction, bringing to an end the Texas-based company’s legal action against the county for alleged intentional violations of a Minnesota law that grants prospective vendors access to government-issued proposal requests and supporting documentation.
— Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operating Officer
However, BidPrime said it is continuing its lawsuit against Ramsey County’s co-defendant, Seattle-based DemandStar Corp.
In that remaining matter, BidPrime is claiming breach of contract and is seeking $50,000 in damages from the county’s document custodian, DemandStar, for denying BidPrime access to materials its clients needed to help them prepare bids, according to court records.
The stipulated injunction between BidPrime and Ramsey County was entered into on Oct. 29, 2020. Per the terms of this settlement, BidPrime is entitled to receive "in a prompt and appropriate manner" as required by Minnesota law the bid-opportunity documents the company requests, court papers indicated.
“Significantly, Ramsey County also agreed that it and its contractors are required to comply with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act,” said BidPrime’s Chief Operating Officer Stephen Hetzel.
"This is a victory for not just prospective vendors but also for the people who live and work in Ramsey County,” Hetzel added. “The right of vendors to freely view vital government data has been affirmed, and the right of the people to benefit from the ability of vendors to submit truly competitive bids has been protected.”
Former U.S. Department of Justice lawyer and three-time Minnesota Lawyer magazine “Attorney of the Year” Chris Madel is representing BidPrime. He is joined by co-counsel Jennifer M. Robbins, a repeated Minnesota "Super Lawyer" and "Best Lawyer" who represents Fortune 500 companies and individuals in a variety of high-stakes controversies and complex matters.
The civil lawsuit was filed in Minnesota District Court in St. Paul and is being heard by the Hon. John H. Guthmann [case number 62-CV-20-4751].
BidPrime is a comprehensive, constantly updated database of government business opportunities that permits clients to learn of those they might otherwise overlook and to discover them as soon as they are issued, thereby giving clients the longest time possible in which to analyze and perfect their RFP responses.
