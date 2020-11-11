Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,183 in the last 365 days.

In MN Lawsuit, Ramsey County Agrees to Stop Withholding Bid Docs; Case Against Gov’t Contractor DemandStar Continues

BidPrime logo

BidPrime logo

The right of vendors to freely view vital government data has been affirmed, and the right of the people to benefit from the ability of vendors to submit truly competitive bids has been protected.”
— Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operating Officer
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc. today announced that Ramsey County, Minnesota, has agreed to a stipulated injunction, bringing to an end the Texas-based company’s legal action against the county for alleged intentional violations of a Minnesota law that grants prospective vendors access to government-issued proposal requests and supporting documentation.

However, BidPrime said it is continuing its lawsuit against Ramsey County’s co-defendant, Seattle-based DemandStar Corp.

In that remaining matter, BidPrime is claiming breach of contract and is seeking $50,000 in damages from the county’s document custodian, DemandStar, for denying BidPrime access to materials its clients needed to help them prepare bids, according to court records.

The stipulated injunction between BidPrime and Ramsey County was entered into on Oct. 29, 2020. Per the terms of this settlement, BidPrime is entitled to receive "in a prompt and appropriate manner" as required by Minnesota law the bid-opportunity documents the company requests, court papers indicated.

“Significantly, Ramsey County also agreed that it and its contractors are required to comply with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act,” said BidPrime’s Chief Operating Officer Stephen Hetzel.

"This is a victory for not just prospective vendors but also for the people who live and work in Ramsey County,” Hetzel added. “The right of vendors to freely view vital government data has been affirmed, and the right of the people to benefit from the ability of vendors to submit truly competitive bids has been protected.”

Former U.S. Department of Justice lawyer and three-time Minnesota Lawyer magazine “Attorney of the Year” Chris Madel is representing BidPrime. He is joined by co-counsel Jennifer M. Robbins, a repeated Minnesota "Super Lawyer" and "Best Lawyer" who represents Fortune 500 companies and individuals in a variety of high-stakes controversies and complex matters.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Minnesota District Court in St. Paul and is being heard by the Hon. John H. Guthmann [case number 62-CV-20-4751].

ABOUT BIDPRIME

BidPrime is a comprehensive, constantly updated database of government business opportunities that permits clients to learn of those they might otherwise overlook and to discover them as soon as they are issued, thereby giving clients the longest time possible in which to analyze and perfect their RFP responses.

###

Bill Culhane
BidPrime
bculhane@bidprime.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

In MN Lawsuit, Ramsey County Agrees to Stop Withholding Bid Docs; Case Against Gov’t Contractor DemandStar Continues

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.