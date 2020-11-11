Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teaspoon Expands in California with New Franchise

Teaspoon is a quickly growing boba tea franchise.

All boba at Teaspoon is made in the USA.

Inside look at one of the 19 Teaspoon locations.

Innovative, High-End Boba Tea Brand Announces Newest Franchise Territory

We’ve got strong potential for more franchise locations to come soon. Our momentum is strong and we will keep it going”
— Devin Conner
BERKLEY , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teaspoon, a creative boba tea and snow ice cafe, has just announced the addition of a new franchise territory in California.

The newest franchisees to join the Teaspoon network are Daniel Wong and Stephanie Hsi who signed for the Berkley, CA territory in October. “We started advertising our franchise opportunity about six weeks ago and have already seen progress,” stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales. “This is incredibly exciting.”

Teaspoon currently has 19 locations, all of which are in California. “We are expanding quickly because our menu is innovative and delicious,” stated Amy Lai, Operations Manager of Teaspoon. “We are excited to work with Daniel and Stephanie. They bring tons of knowledge to the team.” Teaspoon features handcrafted, fresh boba tea drinks. All of Teaspoon’s boba are sourced and cooked in Hayward, CA by US Boba Company. Teaspoon also caters and offers order ahead and delivery options.

The future for Teaspoon looks bright, according to Conner. “We’ve got strong potential for more franchise locations to come soon. Our momentum is strong and we will keep it going,” stated Conner. The franchise model consists of strong operational support, marketing guidance, and ongoing research and development.

The brand is looking for business-savvy individuals with strong work ethic to join the franchise family. Interested candidates can visit the Teaspoon franchise website for more information at www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise.

About Teaspoon
Established in 2015, Teaspoon is a trendy, new kind of tea brand where customers can enjoy unique, handcrafted tea beverages and fun cafe ambiance. To find out more about Teaspoon and their menu, visit www.teaspoonlife.com. To find out more about opening your own Teaspoon, stop by their website at www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise.

