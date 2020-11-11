Ecobank Group shows its commitment towards Better Health

The leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group (Ecobank.com), today celebrates its eighth annual Ecobank Day, which is the Group’s flagship annual event, showing commitment and giving back to its local communities across 33 African countries. This year’s theme is ‘Take Action Against Diabetes’ and it marks the second stage of a three-year campaign to raise awareness and help prevent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Thus, Ecobank has partnered with the NCD Alliance (NCDAlliance.org), a Geneva-based global civil network dedicated to preventing NCDs all around the world.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, said: ‘Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases are on the rise across Africa. Diabetes causes serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves and if not addressed quickly, untimely death. Approximately 60% of Africans with Diabetes are unaware that they have it and at Ecobank, we are determined to raise awareness about the disease and other NCDs, as well as the importance of healthy lifestyles in preventing these diseases. We are working closely with the NCD Alliance to ensure that our three-year campaign has maximum impact in helping to save African lives.’

On her part, Ms Katie Dain, NCD Alliance CEO, said: ‘It is fantastic to see such leadership from a bank, in raising awareness of diabetes and other NCDs amongst its employees and communities. Effectively addressing NCDs will require collaboration across all sectors, which is why we are very happy about our partnership with Ecobank. We look forward to drawing upon their expertise in financial management to train NCD civil society advocates across the African continent.’

Planned activities aimed at raising awareness about Diabetes, include informational webinars and controlled screening in strict adherence to measures outlined by various governments to combat the spread of Covid-19.

2020 Ecobank Day events are being held virtually, to ensure safety from Covid-19, and include:

Today’s pan-African webinar in partnership with NCD Alliance to raise awareness about Diabetes and other NCDs, and how to address the extra challenges and stress people with Diabetes may be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. A ‘Take Action Against Diabetes’ campaign on social media to assist and encourage healthy lifestyle behaviours.

The Ecobank Group has announced a total contribution of about 100,000 USD from its affiliates across the continent. The proceeds will go to the NCDA Solidarity Fund (https://bit.ly/36ou54t), which supports national and regional NCD alliances in addressing the critical needs of people living with NCDs during COVID-19

Ecobank Day is an annual event which commenced in 2013 and some of the past initiatives focused on support for orphanages, safe water management, maternal health and Malaria prevention.

For more information, visit Ecobank.com/Ecobank-day

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit Ecobank.com

About NCD Alliance: The NCD Alliance (NCDA) (NCDAlliance.org) is a unique civil society network of 2,000 organisations in 170 countries, dedicated to improving NCD prevention and control worldwide. Our network includes NCDA members, national and regional NCD alliances, scientific and professional associations, and academic and research institutions. Together with strategic partners, including WHO, the UN and governments, NCDA is transforming the global fight against NCDs.