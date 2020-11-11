Investview Pays Preferred Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Eatontown, NJ, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) paid the quarterly dividend of eighty-one cents ($.81) per share to all holders of preferred shares as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business September 30th, 2020.



Most notable is the Company's decision to accommodate both domestic and foreign shareholders by extending an option to receive quarterly dividends via cash payment or Bitcoin. The company views this as an easier and less expensive way for their international clients to manage the income derived from the Preferred Unit Offering. Investview may be the first public company to offer an option to pay out a Preferred Share dividend payment via Bitcoin.

Holders of Investview Preferred Shares will receive an annual dividend yield of 13% as described in their Perpetual Preferred Unit Offering. The 13% annual dividend for the first three years is escrowed from the $25 Preferred Share price.

To learn about Investview’s Perpetual Preferred Unit Offering visit the Capital Engine link:

https://bit.ly/2xj21lD

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, please visit: www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by federal securities law.

Investview Public Relations

Contact: Mario Romano

Phone Number: 732.889.4308

Email: pr@investview.com