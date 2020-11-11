GTDC Summit Delivers New Perspective on IT Distribution’s Transformative Industry Role

Annual event goes global and virtual in enlightening vendor community and others about how distributors are handling unprecedented challenges amidst emerging opportunities

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) completed its 2020 Summit this week in a compelling virtual format bringing together the leaders of technology distribution and vendor channel executives as well as top industry analysts from the U.S. and Europe. With the theme Delivering New Value / Enabling Transformation, the Summit featured a broad range of keynotes and panels as well as breakout sessions focused on U.S. and European market trends. This year’s event underscored the value and importance of “distribution constants” that GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano described as “agility, resiliency and dependability” – qualities he asserted as “bound to continue advancing regardless of market conditions” today or in the months and years ahead.



Vitagliano’s keynote, An Epic Year of Change and Profound Response, included highlights from three recently commissioned GTDC research reports: “Distribution’s Edge: An Economic Analysis of Routes to Market; “Thriving in the New Normal,” which examined how distribution partnerships are prevailing amidst enormous change across the entire IT/ICT industry worldwide; and “Distribution 2025,” a study covering distribution’s evolution and the inherent value to both customers and suppliers. The complete reports can be downloaded at no charge from the GTDC Research Center at www.gtdc.org/research-reports.

Other 2020 GTDC Summit sessions included an up-to-date view of A Fragile Global Economic Recovery Amidst Elevated U.S. Election Uncertainty, conducted by the chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics, and panels on the Future of Technology Distribution from the standpoint of both vendors and distributors in addition to a look at CIO Priorities & Challenges: A New Surge in Expectations, featuring IT leaders at prominent end-user companies. Summit speakers and moderators also covered Distribution’s Role in Driving Digital Transformation, hot trends in areas such as video collaboration, and How to Generate Growth in Uncertain Times. You can access the detailed agenda from the GTDC event overview as well as session replays as they become available on the 2020 GTDC Summit recap page.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TESSCO Technologies, Inc., TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

GTDC MEDIA CONTACT: Chuck Miller (813) 876-0414 cmiller@commcentric.com