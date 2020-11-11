Paytronix Introduces Subscription Programs for C-Stores and Restaurants

Turnkey program enables restaurant and c-store brands of all sizes to embrace one of the most successful revenue drivers of ecommerce

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced the launch of Paytronix Subscriptions, a key component of its loyalty platform that promises to make it possible for any restaurant or convenience store brand to launch and manage a subscription program. Subscriptions are quickly becoming the preferred way for customers to engage with their favorite brands, and Paytronix Subscriptions makes it easy to launch a program by consolidating and managing the core technologies, guest touchpoints, and processes necessary for a successful program.



“Consumers are embracing subscriptions for everything from streaming services to meal kits to razor blades, but until now it’s been limited to offerings from major media and retail brands, and built on custom platforms,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “By removing the barriers to entry, Paytronix Subscriptions makes driving visits and incremental revenue from subscriptions accessible to all.”

Subscriptions represent a growing consumer market

Subscription programs are growing across the board with Americans spending $640 on average for programs including those from streaming media, meal kits companies and even food delivery. What’s more, 34 percent of Americans say that they will likely take on more subscriptions in the next two years. Consumers who choose subscriptions tend to be younger and for 12 percent of them, having a subscription program was the key decision-making criterion for selecting a new brand.

“Restaurants and convenience stores are in the middle of a permanent pandemic-driven shift to digital ordering, and subscription programs have already proven to be a powerful purchasing and loyalty tool within ecommerce,” said Lee Barnes, head of data and insights for Paytronix. “By lowering the friction for consumer purchases, these programs strengthen the relationship between customer and brand while also providing the brand with recurring revenue.”

Leading technology makes subscription programs easy to launch and use

As part of the Paytronix digital guest experience platform, Paytronix Subscriptions consolidates all the technology necessary – from payments to emails to analytics and tracking – to launch and manage a program. Paytronix manages all the data behind subscriptions, which automates and streamlines the program and makes it easy for marketers to manage and use. Brands can identify which parts of their program are successful and then make data-based decisions on how to modify and improve those programs. These programs could include such options as unlimited monthly offerings, meal passes, or per-item programs. Once a guest has enrolled, they are billed on a recurring monthly basis.

“We experimented with a subscription-type offering as part of our rewards program, but we need more functionality to offer something that will truly help us with customer acquisition,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. Corner Bakery has 184 cafes across 23 states and Washington, DC. “We are looking to truly differentiate ourselves in a crowded market, and we believe that subscriptions are a key part of that strategy moving forward.”

Paytronix Subscriptions includes customer targeting to encourage signups and a streamlined signup process that reduces cart abandonment. The Paytronix platform tracks recurring payments, automates messaging for reminders, and manages rewards. In addition, Paytronix securely handles renewal processing and billing by managing tokenized credit cards. New emails are automatically triggered by subscription-related actions at point of sale or by members. What’s more, brands leverage Paytronix’s powerful analytics to track impact and ROI.

Paytronix Subscriptions is available immediately as part of the Paytronix Loyalty Platform. For more information visit www.paytronix.com or call 617-649-3300 ext. 5.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

