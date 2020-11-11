Top 20 UK Accounting Firm Menzies LLP Selects iManage Cloud

Forward-thinking accountancy sees advantage of a single platform for work product management across network of offices

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Menzies LLP – a leading UK accountancy firm offering the full range of services including business & personal tax, audit & compliance, transaction services & strategic advisory services across London, Surrey, Hampshire, and Cardiff – has selected iManage Cloud as the strategic work product management platform to support the firm as it grows organically and through acquisition.

The firm had outgrown its legacy on-premises document management system, which was no longer fit for purpose. Leveraging the market leading document and email management platform, iManage Work 10, as a secure, high availability cloud service, allows the firm to take a technological leap forward – breaking down information silos and gaining organizational agility, while establishing a solid cloud foundation to build upon.

“iManage Cloud solves the information fragmentation problem that multi-office firms face. It brings important files, regardless of location, together in one system of record, enabling our staff to work quickly and efficiently to service our clients across geographies and work groups,” said Daniel Denton, IT Director at Menzies. “Beyond the productivity and collaboration gains we expect, a secure platform like iManage Cloud ensures all of our confidential documents are properly looked after – allowing us to confidently address regulations like GDPR.”

Menzies was particularly impressed with the tight integrations iManage Work has with Microsoft Excel and Outlook, which are essential to accounting work. Additionally, after a thorough review of the market, Menzies felt iManage provides more robust email management, a better record of stability and uptime, and is more intuitive than competing offerings, making it easy for staff to pick up.

iManage partner Morae, which acquired long-time iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions in 2019, played an important role during this requirements gathering process, setting up a demo system that allowed Menzies to get firsthand experience with Work 10’s streamlined user interface and try out features like search and email filing. “Working with Morae was a smooth process. We felt that they understood thoroughly the needs of our industry and our firm’s specific requirements,” said Denton.

The firm expects to complete its move to iManage Cloud by the end of Q1 2021. Once completed, there will be approximately 450 users within the firm across all seven of its UK offices.

“iManage delivers what the professional services market needs in a work productivity platform to drive efficiency and allow for effective growth and collaboration,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “By making an investment in iManage Cloud, Menzies is gaining a system that can keep pace with it and support its ability to deliver the highest level of accounting services and strategic commercial thinking as it grows.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate law departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.