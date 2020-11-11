Tina Kiss is a onlyfans creator
The Hungarian model owns part of the popular subscriber content platform.LONDON, UK, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London based successful entrepreneur Tina Kiss is a top 0.1% Onlyfans creator. The major influencer started her account two years ago, after finding it to be a successful way of monetizing her Instagram followers.
She announced that, "I have 1.6 million followers on instagram from all over the world and when I discovered Onlyfans I thought I could combine the two together."
Instagram was originally just a hobby for Tina, since she enjoyed posting photos daily and updating about her personal life. However, her follower count grew from thousands to 1.6 million over the space of 6 years. That's when Tina saw it as a money making opportunity.
She stated, "I'm one of the top content creators for onlyfans now. I post NSFW content."
Onlyfans is now a popular social media platform which is mostly used by celebrities and influencers, who post content and have paid subscribers. These subscribers are known to be their fans and can even pay one-off tips.
It was originally founded in 2016 by CEO Timothy Stokely and reached its peak in being successful in 2020, during the pandemic.
There are now over 30 million registered users and over 450,000 content creators. Normal users who don't have a high status quo can also sign up and be a content creator.
Tina also stays connected with her fans on Twitter and has over 80,000 followers who tweet to her daily.
The blonde beauty is currently promoting her Onlyfans account by offering 50% off to new subscribers. Even though she has many that she connects with on a daily basis, she still has room for more.
The monthly subscription costs can vary depending on how much the influencer charges. However, there have been records of celebrities and influencers such as Tina to make a good profit from this platform.
Tina stated, "Social media was only a hobby for me and nothing more. I've always enjoyed taking pictures of myself and sharing my life moments on social media."
Even though social media has its positive elements, it also has its negative ones. Tina announced that, "It does affect everyone's mental health. While Social media platforms can have their benefits, using them too frequently can make you feel increasingly unhappy and isolated in the long run. Negative comments do not affect me anymore. I've learnt to deal with them over the years."
However, the successful entrepreneur is thankful for where she is today, since she's now making money from doing what she loves. She's also a full time model and has many upcoming projects lined up, but can only do them when the pandemic is over.
She announced, "We are currently facing a global crisis and travelling is not the viable option right now. I am complying with the social distancing rules and doing my best to help the community." Tina is still posting on a daily basis, but has put all of her projects on hold for now.
When Tina Kiss is not modelling or getting intimate with her fans, she likes to travel around the world, meet new people and educate herself by being in new environments and surroundings.
She stated, "Meeting new people gives you the opportunity to network and learn about each other's background. I love it and it's one of my favourite things about my job."
She also likes to stay fit and healthy by working out. She also cares for animal welfare and people's mental wellbeing, which is why she loves to spend time with her family and friends.
When she was a kid she wanted to be a marine biologist. She used to work as a cleaner. Her biggest pet peeve is when people make assumptions about her. Kiss her real surname and she's very tall (5’10).
Tina grew up in London but was born in Hungary. She is a tattooed model and full time instagram influencer. She is also passionate about art and creativity.
You can check out Tina's onlyfans account and sign up by following her on instagram, where she has attached the link in her bio.
