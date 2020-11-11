Canadian Global Café Chain introduces Winter Wonders
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. set to launch its annual holiday beverages internationallyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. (“Second Cup”) is excited to announce that it will be rolling out its Winter Wonders holiday beverages on November 15, 2020 at all global regions.
It is finally here! The season we look forward to all year. A time where families, friends and neighbors gather (these days virtually) to share and spread some holiday cheer. For this reason, we are excited to introduce our Winter Wonders to our menu selection this holiday season.
Along with our premium ethical and sustainable coffees and organic teas, we invite you to indulge in our delicious chocolate inspired collection of hot and cold limited time holiday drinks.
Our beverage team has been hard at work creating 3 great seasonal drinks crafted with the chocolate enthusiast in mind.
Warm up with our scrumptious Marshmallow Nutella© Hot Chocolate.
Take that well deserved break from working at home with our Candy Cane Nutella© Latte.
You will get shivers of delight with our Candy Cane Oreo© Chiller.
“During these frustrating unique coronavirus days, it is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to remember what is truly important in life – love and chocolate” said Jim Ragas – President & CEO of Second Cup.
Second Cup originated in Toronto over 45 years ago in Toronto, Canada. Second Cup’s international expansion started in 2003 and has now expanded to 23 countries globally. Second Cup café operators are committed to serving the best coffees and unique beverages, espresso-based beverages, iced drinks, unique frozen yogurt parfaits and shakes as well as signature foods, indulgent treats all in the world in an inviting ambiance with uncompromising standards of customer service, product quality and freshness
