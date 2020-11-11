Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE 

Office of Veterans’ Services 

 

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

COLONEL STEPHEN F. LOGAN ACTING ADJUTANT GENERAL

 

RONALD P. HAN JR. DIRECTOR 

MEDIA RELEASE 

 

For Immediate Release                                                                                                           November 6, 2020

Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED

WHEN:            Wednesday, November 11, 2020 

WHAT:            Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony

WHO:              Governor David Y. Ige, Colonel Stephen F. Logan, Congressional Leaders, State and City Government Officials, Consul Generals, U.S. Military Commanders, Veterans and their Families

As a reminder with real world events involving social distancing and limiting the community spread of the COVID-19 virus, the State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veterans Services has canceled the Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

Please take this opportunity to honor Veterans in your own way. We appreciate our State, Federal and Private essential employees who continue to serve.  We are truly grateful.

###

Media contact: 

Jayme Nagamine

Information Specialist

Phone: (808) 433-7683

Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED

