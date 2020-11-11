Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Office of Veterans’ Services
DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR
COLONEL STEPHEN F. LOGAN ACTING ADJUTANT GENERAL
RONALD P. HAN JR. DIRECTOR
MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release November 6, 2020
Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED
WHEN: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
WHAT: Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony
WHO: Governor David Y. Ige, Colonel Stephen F. Logan, Congressional Leaders, State and City Government Officials, Consul Generals, U.S. Military Commanders, Veterans and their Families
As a reminder with real world events involving social distancing and limiting the community spread of the COVID-19 virus, the State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veterans Services has canceled the Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.
Please take this opportunity to honor Veterans in your own way. We appreciate our State, Federal and Private essential employees who continue to serve. We are truly grateful.
###
Media contact:
Jayme Nagamine
Information Specialist
Phone: (808) 433-7683