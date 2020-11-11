DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Office of Veterans’ Services

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

COLONEL STEPHEN F. LOGAN ACTING ADJUTANT GENERAL

RONALD P. HAN JR. DIRECTOR

MEDIA RELEASE

For Immediate Release November 6, 2020

Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED

WHEN: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

WHAT: Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony

WHO: Governor David Y. Ige, Colonel Stephen F. Logan, Congressional Leaders, State and City Government Officials, Consul Generals, U.S. Military Commanders, Veterans and their Families

As a reminder with real world events involving social distancing and limiting the community spread of the COVID-19 virus, the State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veterans Services has canceled the Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

Please take this opportunity to honor Veterans in your own way. We appreciate our State, Federal and Private essential employees who continue to serve. We are truly grateful.

Media contact:

Jayme Nagamine

Information Specialist

Phone: (808) 433-7683