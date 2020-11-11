Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Hawai’i Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

Hawaii Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

Veterans Day gives us all the opportunity to honor and pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces. Today we salute you and your families!

Please enjoy our virtual Hawai’i Veterans Day Ceremony 2020 brought to you by the O’ahu Veterans Council on: Wednesday, November 11th, at 11 a.m.

TV Broadcast – ‘OLELO Channel 49 YouTube – Click here for Hawai’i Veterans Day Ceremony 2020 Facebook Page – Oahu Veterans Center

Additional dates and times for viewing Saturday, November 14th – KITV Channel 4 at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 15th – ‘OLELO Channel 53 at 6 p.m. Monday, November 16th – ‘OLELO Channel 53 at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 18th – ‘OLELO Channel 53 at 1 p.m.

God bless our Veterans and their families; God bless all those who are currently serving and their families; and God bless the United States of America

 

