Garfield the Cat Teaches Students Social Media Safety
Nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education provided 1,565 Orlando elementary students with free, Garfield-led award-winning online safety training.
Younger generations need to understand the danger of sharing too much personal information and learn to think twice before posting online.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clearwater based nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) provided 1,565 elementary students with free, Garfield-led multi-award-winning online safety training as part of their Cyber Safety Day Orlando initiative.
— Patrick Craven, director of the Center
“Children are constantly sharing information online, especially on social media. Many times, it’s personal information that should be kept private,” says Patrick Craven, director of the Center. “Younger generations need to understand the danger of sharing too much personal information and learn to think twice before posting online.”
Cyber Safety Day is a one-day event for schools and communities to join forces and ensure elementary children receive the tools to become a responsible digital citizen with Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures free of cost. Schools that registered for Cyber Safety Day Orlando received the multi-award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures lesson on safe social media posting for free.
“We know that our students are accessing social media and sharing sites, and to be able to discuss concerns in a safe and friendly way is very helpful,” says a participating teacher. “We have very tech savvy students with curious minds and no fear. We need to give them guidance and the rationale for safety and security.”
During the lesson, children learned safe posting best practices with an emphasis on social media. Youth were presented with an engaging and fun Garfield cartoon where Nermal uses social media to show what he’s doing all the time; from what he’s eating for breakfast to how he’s celebrating the good grade he got on his school report. Children learn to identify scenarios where sharing too much information can put them in danger, and steps they must take to stay safe and secure online.
Cyber Safety Day is a nation-wide initiative. Since 2018, the Center has provided free Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures to 23,177 elementary students in five cities. If you are interested in bringing Cyber Safety Day to your city, please contact the Center staff at center@isc2.org
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.
About Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures
Introduced in the fall of 2016 by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures include cartoons, comic books, posters, trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online, online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more. A study of over 1,000 students who participated in Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures saw an, increase in their cyber safety knowledge by 36 percent. The series won the national Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award for the Classroom, the 2019 Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award, and the 2020 Modern Library Award. Teachers and librarians chose the Garfield materials for their ability to engage elementary children and foster retention of core cyber safety lessons.
