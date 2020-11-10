Numi Now Offering At-Home Flu Shots and COVID Tests

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Health Inc. (“Numi” or the “Company”) announces that flu vaccines and new rapid COVID-19 tests are now commercially available on its mobile services platform.



According to media reports, increased demand for the flu shot and COVID tests this fall has created logistical challenges for health care providers, leading to long lines and frustrated consumers worried about exposure to the coronavirus. In addition, travellers are demanding a safe and rapid test to reduce quarantine times.

Numi’s mobile medical services platform is the solution, providing a secure and convenient alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar clinics, at an affordable cost. Numi combines innovative software with a patient-centric service model that provides Canadians with care in the comfort and safety of their homes or offices.

The Company’s nurses serve diverse populations, but the service is especially important for at-risk individuals, and those with transportation challenges or time constraints. We send out the same professionals who would take care of you in your local emergency room—highly skilled nurses with urgent care experience.

“The well-being and safety of our community is our first priority,” says Peter Verburg, founder of Numi. “We are committed to delivering personalized and customized healthcare through our mobile medical services, and helping those who are most vulnerable.”

The Numi team designed the Company’s unique platform before the global pandemic began. They saw that technology and new modes of service delivery had created an opportunity to bring innovation to healthcare, allowing people to take greater control over their own wellbeing.

Medical services are often inconvenient, involving crowded waiting rooms, driving back and forth between clinics and labs and waiting a week or more for appointments and even longer for test results. During the global pandemic, access to fast medical testing has become even more difficult and safety has become paramount.

“This is a challenging time,” says Mr. Verburg, “but people can now take control of their personal health, and safely order medical services through the Numi app, from COVID-19 tests to flu shots, vaccinations and more.”

Numi has a rapidly expanding network of nurses to provide high quality care to our customers and we are partnered with three of the leading medical laboratories in North America to provide fast and accurate test results, direct to the patient. Numi’s software functions in a highly secure environment to protect patient privacy and offers backend functionality that makes our unique service scalable. After undergoing extensive testing in Calgary, the Company is rolling out service across North America.

The Company’s app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT NUMI HEALTH

Numi is Canada’s premier mobile medical service, designed by a team of tech entrepreneurs and health professionals who are educated, passionate and committed to delivering improved access to medical services and more convenient care. The team includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, infectious disease specialists and microbiologists. Together they deliver a customized and efficient healthcare experience through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centered approach to service delivery.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cd7b267-cfd2-44d6-8290-ed4bfe529a54

For more information: Tracy Logan, VP, Marketing & Communication 1-844-GET-NUMI (438-6864) | tlogan@numihealth.com numihealth.com