Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Vertex delivered strong third quarter results across many of our key metrics,” said David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer.  “As digital transformation continues to accelerate, so does the scale and complexity of our customers’ tax operations supporting these initiatives.  We experienced solid revenue growth and accelerated cloud adoption among new and existing customers.  Our strong financial results underscore the value that Vertex brings to our customers every day, and the confidence in our solutions to help them meet the challenges ahead.  Despite economic uncertainties, we continue to accelerate investments to pursue growth opportunities, while still delivering strong financial performance.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Total revenue of $94.6 million, up 14.8% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenue of $79.8 million, up 12.3% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $306.5 million, up 15.4% year-over-year.
  • Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”) was 108%, which was consistent with last quarter and down slightly from 109% from the third quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP operating loss of $50.0 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $12.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income of $19.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $17.3 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP net loss was $21.0 million, compared to a GAAP net income of $11.9 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.15), compared to a GAAP net income per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $0.10 per share, respectively for the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $21.6 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of $16.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted Class A and Class B share was $0.15 as compared to $0.14 for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million, up 14.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.8% was consistent on a year-over-year basis.
  • Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $(0.7) million as compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2019.  Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 was $15.8 million, up from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.  

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents is included below under the heading “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Accelerated growth in cloud-based solutions through new sales and new customer acquisition as compared to the third quarter of 2019.
  • Extended our technology ecosystem with new integrations supporting OroCommerce, one of the leading B2B ecommerce platforms; with Concur® Invoice from SAP Concur, one of the world’s leading brand for integrated travel, expense and invoice management solutions; and certified integration with Acumatica, a cloud ERP provider focused on mid-market.  
  • Expanded our relationship with BDO to provide services to members of the BDO Alliance USA program, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms.
  • Delivered new and expanded tax content to increase coverage in Brazil and support VAT COVID-19 changes around the world; and enhanced content for the leasing, retail and food and beverage industries in North America.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $93 million to $95 million representing growth of 8.0% to 10.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $18.5 to $19.5 million, representing an increase of 8.0% to 13.8%.

For the full year 2020, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $368 million to $370 million, representing annual growth of 14.5% to 15.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $78.0 million to $79.0 million, representing annual growth of 14.9% to 16.3%.

Certain non-GAAP measures included in our financial outlook were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The company is unable to reconcile these forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include stock-based compensation charges, public offering related charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, IPO costs, income tax (benefit) expense from S to C Corporation conversion and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Vertex’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Vertex does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical and forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results on November 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018, or for international callers 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 11, 2020, through November 25, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13712106. 

The call will also be webcast live from Vertex’s investor relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,100 professionals and serves companies across the globe. More information can be found at www.vertexinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” of our final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2020, in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue

We derive the vast majority of our revenue from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenue in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is calculated based on monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period.  

Net Revenue Retention Rate

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenue from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenue lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded as well as any revenue expansion from upgrades, cross sells or upsells of our software. 

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to such measure’s most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non‑GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs, for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense and the depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs included in cost of revenue for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by adding back to GAAP gross margin the impact of stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs included in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenue for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses are determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense, GAAP selling and marketing expense and GAAP general and administrative expense, the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in the applicable expense categories for the respective periods. 
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income (loss) the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangibles, and severance costs included for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) the depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, the impact of converting from an S- to a C-Corporation and severance costs included for the respective periods. 
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B share is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the respective weighted average shares outstanding, inclusive of the impact of options to purchase such common stock, for each class of stock.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) the net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, capitalized software costs and acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, severance cost and IPO costs included for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods. 
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by cash used for the redemption of stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the offering, purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods. 

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    September 30,       December 31, 
    2020   2019
       (unaudited)      
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 270,271     $ 75,903  
Funds held for customers     8,745       7,592  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,567 (unaudited), and $7,515, respectively     66,789       70,367  
Advances to stockholders     2       283  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     16,001       11,412  
Total current assets     361,808       165,557  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     55,935       54,727  
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization     32,619       32,075  
Goodwill     18,667        
Deferred commissions     10,372       11,196  
Deferred income tax asset     32,440       219  
Deposits and other assets     3,093       849  
Total assets   $ 514,934     $ 264,623  
       
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of long-term debt   $ 1,179     $ 50,804  
Accounts payable     11,828       10,729  
Accrued expenses     15,014       13,308  
Distributions payable           13,183  
Customer funds obligations     8,711       7,553  
Accrued salaries and benefits     20,276       15,195  
Accrued variable compensation     16,154       22,237  
Deferred compensation, current     3,220       8,935  
Deferred revenue     185,445       191,745  
Deferred rent and other     908       840  
Future acquisition commitment, current     780        
Total current liabilities     263,515       334,529  
Deferred compensation, net of current portion     2,156       18,530  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     12,095       14,046  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     329       682  
Future acquisition commitment, net of current portion     9,485        
Deferred other liabilities     8,793       9,268  
Total liabilities     296,373       377,055  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)            
Options for redeemable shares           17,344  
Stockholders' equity (deficit):            
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 and 0 shares authorized, respectively; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively            
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 0 and 600 shares authorized, respectively; 0 and 300 shares issued, respectively; 0 and 147 shares outstanding, respectively            
Class B non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 0 and 299,400 shares authorized, respectively; 0  and 162,297 shares issued, respectively; 0 and 120,270 shares outstanding, respectively           54  
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 and 0 shares authorized, respectively; 25,688 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     26        
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 and 0 shares authorized, respectively; 120,417 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     120        
Additional paid in capital     200,722        
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     21,696       (90,701 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,003 )     (491 )
Treasury stock           (38,638 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     218,561       (129,776 )
Total liabilities and equity   $ 514,934     $ 264,623  
             

Vertex, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 30,    September 30, 
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenues:                        
Software subscriptions   $ 79,778     $ 71,041     $ 232,844     $ 202,692  
Services     14,827       11,398       42,277       32,736  
Total revenues     94,605       82,439       275,121       235,428  
Cost of revenues:                        
Software subscriptions     29,161       18,647       79,846       56,490  
Services     18,807       8,786       49,329       23,616  
Total cost of revenues     47,968       27,433       129,175       80,106  
Gross profit     46,637       55,006       145,946       155,322  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     16,501       7,271       43,197       22,049  
Selling and marketing     29,423       15,830       78,300       49,164  
General and administrative     48,043       17,263       123,437       49,358  
Depreciation and amortization     2,735       2,311       8,109       6,528  
Other operating (income) expense, net     (60 )     4       154       472  
Total operating expenses     96,642       42,679       253,197       127,571  
Income (loss) from operations     (50,005 )     12,327       (107,251 )     27,751  
Other (income) expense:                        
Interest income     (79 )     (251 )     (535 )     (775 )
Interest expense     1,875       503       3,959       1,579  
Total other expense, net     1,796       252       3,424       804  
Income (loss) before income taxes     (51,801 )     12,075       (110,675 )     26,947  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (30,773 )     175       (31,508 )     600  
Net (loss) income     (21,028 )     11,900       (79,167 )     26,347  
Other comprehensive loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax     238       174       3,512       176  
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ (21,266 )   $ 11,726     $ (82,679 )   $ 26,171  
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, basic   $ (2,751 )   $ 22     $ (2,427 )   $ 21  
Net (loss) income per Class A share, basic   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.40 )   $ 0.16  
Weighted average Class A common stock, basic     18,124       225       6,129       134  
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted   $ (2,751 )   $ 373     $ (2,427 )   $ 826  
Net (loss) income per Class A share, diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.40 )   $ 0.21  
Weighted average common Class A stock, diluted     18,124       3,893       6,129       3,898  
Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, basic   $ (18,277 )   $ 11,878     $ (76,740 )   $ 26,326  
Net (loss) income per Class B share, basic   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.64 )   $ 0.22  
Weighted average common Class B stock, basic     120,417       120,417       120,417       120,417  
Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted   $ (18,277 )   $ 11,527     $ (76,740 )   $ 25,521  
Net (loss) income per Class B share, diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.64 )   $ 0.21  
Weighted average common Class B stock, diluted     120,417       120,417       120,417       120,417  
                                 

Vertex, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 
       2020      2019
    (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net (loss) income   $ (79,167 )   $ 26,347  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     23,586       18,152  
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals     52       (27 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs     356       199  
Write-off of deferred financing costs     1,351        
Stock-based compensation expense     140,890       3,930  
Deferred income taxes     (32,004 )      
Redemption of Converted SARs     (22,889 )      
Other     86       51  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     4,143       3,010  
Advances to stockholders     281       115  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (4,613 )     (1,379 )
Deferred commissions     824       (253 )
Accounts payable     1,193       128  
Accrued expenses     1,382       (1,767 )
Accrued and deferred compensation     (5,399 )     (4,197 )
Deferred revenue     (8,251 )     1,053  
Other     (1,777 )     437  
Net cash provided by operating activities     20,044       45,799  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (12,318 )      
Property and equipment additions     (14,982 )     (13,315 )
Capitalized software additions     (9,246 )     (12,345 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (36,546 )     (25,660 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Net increase in customer funds obligations     1,158       1,223  
Proceeds from line of credit     12,500        
Principal payments on line of credit     (12,500 )      
Proceeds from long-term debt     175,000        
Principal payments on long-term debt     (226,029 )     (4,339 )
Payments for deferred financing costs, net     (2,436 )      
Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with Offering     423,024        
Payments for offering costs     (6,222 )      
Payments for taxes on exercised options     (11,999 )     (184 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     6,023       68  
Distributions to stockholders     (146,084 )     (22,252 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     212,435       (25,484 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (412 )     (176 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     195,521       (5,521 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     83,495       59,174  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 279,016     $ 53,653  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 270,271     $ 49,094  
Restricted cash—funds held for customers     8,745       4,559  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 279,016     $ 53,653  
                 

Vertex, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended  
    September 30   September 30  
(in thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 17,512   $ 14,829   $ 50,495   $ 44,473  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services   $ 9,577   $ 8,589   $ 28,610   $ 23,025  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 67,516   $ 59,021   $ 196,016   $ 167,930  
Non-GAAP gross margin     71.4 %   71.6 %   71.2 %   71.3 %
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 10,161   $ 7,140   $ 29,197   $ 21,656  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense   $ 16,474   $ 15,569   $ 50,032   $ 48,380  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 18,410   $ 16,672   $ 57,294   $ 46,641  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 19,796   $ 17,325   $ 51,230   $ 44,253  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 21,639   $ 16,898   $ 52,180   $ 42,849  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,531   $ 19,636   $ 59,339   $ 50,781  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     23.8 %   23.8 %   21.6 %   21.6 %
Free cash flow   $ 15,778   $ 3,661   $ 18,705   $ 20,139  
Free cash flow margin     16.7 %   4.4 %   19.8 %   24.4 %
                           

Vertex, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30   September 30
(in thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue:                        
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 29,161     $ 18,647     $ 79,846     $ 56,490  
Stock-based compensation     (6,342 )     (131 )     (14,002 )     (393 )
Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues     (5,307 )     (3,687 )     (15,349 )     (11,624 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 17,512     $ 14,829     $ 50,495     $ 44,473  
                         
Cost of revenues, services   $ 18,807     $ 8,786     $ 49,329     $ 23,616  
Stock-based compensation     (9,230 )     (197 )     (20,719 )     (591 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services   $ 9,577     $ 8,589     $ 28,610     $ 23,025  
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:                        
Gross Profit   $ 46,637     $ 55,006     $ 145,946     $ 155,322  
Stock-based compensation     15,572       328       34,721       984  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software     5,307       3,687       15,349       11,624  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 67,516     $ 59,021     $ 196,016     $ 167,930  
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:                        
Gross margin     49.3 %     66.7 %     53.0 %     66.0 %
Stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue     16.5 %     0.4 %     12.6 %     0.4 %
Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues as a percentage of revenue     5.6 %     4.5 %     5.6 %     4.9 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     71.4 %     71.6 %     71.2 %     71.3 %
                         
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:                        
Research and development   $ 16,501     $ 7,271     $ 43,197     $ 22,049  
Stock-based compensation     (6,340 )     (131 )     (14,000 )     (393 )
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 10,161     $ 7,140     $ 29,197     $ 21,656  
                         
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:                        
Selling and marketing   $ 29,423     $ 15,830     $ 78,300     $ 49,164  
Amortization of acquired intangibles - selling and marketing expense     (128 )           (128 )      
Stock-based compensation     (12,821 )     (261 )     (28,140 )     (784 )
Non-GAAP selling and marketing   $ 16,474     $ 15,569     $ 50,032     $ 48,380  
                         
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:                        
General and administrative   $ 48,043     $ 17,263     $ 123,437     $ 49,358  
Stock-based compensation     (29,561 )     (590 )     (64,029 )     (1,769 )
Severance charges     (72 )     (1 )     (2,114 )     (948 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 18,410     $ 16,672     $ 57,294     $ 46,641  
                                 

Vertex, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30   September 30
(dollars in thousands)      2020      2019      2020      2019
Non-GAAP Operating Income:                        
Income (loss) from operations   $ (50,005 )   $ 12,327   $ (107,251 )   $ 27,751
Stock-based compensation     64,294       1,310     140,890       3,930
Severance expense     72       1     2,114       948
Amortization of acquired intangibles - selling and marketing expense     128           128      
Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues     5,307       3,687     15,349       11,624
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 19,796     $ 17,325   $ 51,230     $ 44,253
                         
                         
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:                        
Net (loss) income   $ (21,028 )   $ 11,900   $ (79,167 )   $ 26,347
Stock-based compensation     64,294       1,310     140,890       3,930
Severance charges     72       1     2,114       948
Amortization of acquired intangibles - selling and marketing expense     128           128      
Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues     5,307       3,687     15,349       11,624
Impact of S- to C-corporation conversion     (27,134 )         (27,134 )    
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ 21,639     $ 16,898   $ 52,180     $ 42,849
                             

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30   September 30
(dollars in thousands)      2020      2019      2020      2019
Adjusted EBITDA:                            
Net (loss) income   $ (21,028 )   $ 11,900     $ (79,167 )   $ 26,347  
Interest, net     1,796       252       3,424       804  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (30,773 )     175       (31,508 )     600  
Depreciation and amortization – cost of subscription revenues     5,307       3,687       15,349       11,624  
Amortization of acquired intangibles - selling and marketing expense     128             128        
Depreciation and amortization     2,735       2,311       8,109       6,528  
Stock-based compensation     64,294       1,310       140,890       3,930  
Severance charges     72       1       2,114       948  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,531     $ 19,636     $ 59,339     $ 50,781  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:                            
Total revenues   $ 94,605     $ 82,439     $ 275,121     $ 235,428  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     23.8 %     23.8 %     21.6 %     21.6 %
                                 

Investor Contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890

Media Contact:
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142

