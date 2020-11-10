PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

$0.25 Per Share Cash Dividend Payable on December 10, 2020 to Stockholders of Record on November 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $28 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 71 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

Contact information:

Matt Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer, (303) 802-8900

Bill Black, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, (919) 597-7466