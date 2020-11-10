Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,406 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Texas House Speaker Race

November 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement congratulating Representative Dade Phelan on securing the necessary votes to become the next Speaker of the Texas House:

"Congratulations to my friend, Dade Phelan, for securing the votes—including over 95% of the Republican caucus—to become the next Speaker of the Texas House. A strong conservative, Dade has a proven record of fighting for the lives and livelihoods of all Texans, having played a key role in authoring and passing critical legislation to bolster disaster relief and preparedness following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. I look forward to working with him and all members of the House on commonsense, conservative legislation to create an even brighter future for the people of Texas."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Texas House Speaker Race

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.