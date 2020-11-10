Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Infinera to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Tom Fallon, Chief Executive Officer, David Heard, Chief Operating Officer, and Nancy Erba, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference and present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Infinera’s website at investors.infinera.com and selecting events.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
apassi@infinera.com

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299
Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com

Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290
Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

