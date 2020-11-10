Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,406 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2020 totaled $131.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $69.6 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $61.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of October 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities   $23,665    
Global Discovery 1,316    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 15,068    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,096    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,412    
Non-U.S. Growth 19,434    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,438    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,948    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,108    
International Value Team    
International Value 19,385    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 18,009    
Select Equity 14    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 542    
Credit Team    
High Income 5,114    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 6,994    
Antero Peak Group2    
Antero Peak 2,041    
     
Other Assets Under Management3 910    
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")   $131,494    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Effective October 1, 2020, the Artisan Partners Thematic Team was renamed the Antero Peak Group.

3 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

You just read:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.