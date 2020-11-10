10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Recent Highlights

Revenue was $71.8 million for the third quarter, representing a 17% increase over the corresponding period in 2019 and a 67% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020

Completed the acquisitions of ReadCoor and CartaNA, advancing 10x Genomics into In Situ analysis with comprehensive and foundational intellectual property, key technology advances and deep talent and expertise in the emerging field

Completed a follow-on public offering of 4,600,000 shares of common stock resulting in approximately $482.2 million in net proceeds



"Our strong performance this quarter demonstrates our ability to execute across all facets of the business," said Serge Saxonov, Co-Founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We remain focused on the frontiers of scientific discovery and we will continue to invest in the vast opportunities that lie before us, both now and well into the future."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $71.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a 17% increase from $61.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of increased consumables revenue driven by growth in the instrument installed base, partially offset by decreased demand due to ongoing lab closures resulting from COVID-19.

Gross margin was 80% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 75% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by lower accrued royalties related to ongoing litigation.

Operating expenses were $122.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 124% increase from $54.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and include $40.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to intellectual property purchased in connection with the acquisition of CartaNA. Other drivers of the increase in operating expenses this quarter include increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, and increased outside legal expenses.

Operating loss was $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $9.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $13.8 million of stock-based compensation for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $65.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a net loss of $9.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $768.8 million as of September 30, 2020, which include net proceeds of $482.2 million arising from our successfully completed follow-on public offering.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

As previously announced, 10x Genomics has withdrawn its annual revenue guidance for 2020 due to the evolving environment and continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time / 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xGenomics.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 2,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 950 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.’s expectations regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations as well as the company’s ability to meet its anticipated cash needs for the foreseeable future. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 71,817 $ 61,207 $ 186,627 $ 170,604 Cost of revenue (1) 14,411 15,480 39,571 44,451 Gross profit 57,406 45,727 147,056 126,153 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 30,143 22,209 83,670 55,208 In-process research and development 40,637 — 40,637 — Selling, general and administrative (1) 51,549 32,614 146,352 92,078 Accrued contingent liabilities 332 — 956 1,360 Total operating expenses 122,661 54,823 271,615 148,646 Loss from operations (65,255 ) (9,096 ) (124,559 ) (22,493 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 28 481 1,471 986 Interest expense (397 ) (708 ) (1,365 ) (2,087 ) Other expense (income), net 361 (272 ) 121 (413 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (1,521 ) — Total other expense (8 ) (499 ) (1,294 ) (1,514 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (65,263 ) (9,595 ) (125,853 ) (24,007 ) Provision for income taxes 585 8 1,305 110 Net loss $ (65,848 ) $ (9,603 ) $ (127,158 ) $ (24,117 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (366 ) (126 ) (6 ) (123 ) Comprehensive loss $ (66,214 ) $ (9,729 ) $ (127,164 ) $ (24,240 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.21 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 101,341,945 29,184,218 99,058,139 19,904,184

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 398 $ 81 $ 1,108 $ 171 Research and development 5,467 1,650 14,398 3,448 Selling, general and administrative 7,919 2,143 18,851 4,639 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,784 $ 3,874 $ 34,357 $ 8,258



10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 768,773 $ 424,166 Restricted cash 59,451 — Accounts receivable, net 36,026 33,371 Inventory 25,118 15,270 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,083 8,033 Total current assets 900,451 480,840 Property and equipment, net 65,111 48,821 Restricted cash 5,474 52,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,379 — Other assets 26,129 23,935 Total assets $ 1,042,544 $ 605,923 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accrued contingent liabilities $ 77,558 $ — Accounts payable 9,490 13,028 Accrued compensation and related benefits 11,189 12,394 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 38,583 24,448 Term loans, current portion — 9,882 Deferred revenue, current 3,775 3,297 Operating lease liabilities 4,976 — Total current liabilities 145,571 63,049 Term loans, noncurrent portion — 19,837 Accrued contingent liabilities — 68,658 Accrued license fee, noncurrent 11,223 16,251 Deferred rent, noncurrent — 16,120 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 56,618 — Other noncurrent liabilities 4,052 1,925 Total liabilities 217,464 185,840 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 105,599,976 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 1,100,000,000, shares authorized and 96,241,596 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,214,655 682,494 Accumulated deficit (389,525 ) (262,367 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52 ) (46 ) Total stockholders’ equity 825,080 420,083 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,042,544 $ 605,923



