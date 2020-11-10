Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) reported a net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.



Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 55.4% to $103.0 million compared to $66.2 million in the third quarter of 2019

Net loss was $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019



Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses (1) was $13.7 million, compared to $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2019



was $13.7 million, compared to $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 Total loss ratio of 97.7% compared to 8.8% in the third quarter of 2019



Catastrophe loss ratio of 86.9% (1) compared to zero percent in the third quarter of 2019



compared to zero percent in the third quarter of 2019 Combined ratio of 157.1% compared to 73.4% in the third quarter of 2019



Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) of 68.9%, compared to 63.6% in the third quarter of 2019



of 68.9%, compared to 63.6% in the third quarter of 2019 Annualized return on equity of (17.0)%, compared to 14.6% in the third quarter of 2019

See discussion below of "Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators"

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter demonstrated the sustained execution of Palomar’s strategic plan while also serving as a test of our analytically driven underwriting and risk management frameworks due to the impact from several damaging hurricanes that made landfall in areas of our exposure. Our third quarter results were highlighted by a 55.4%, year-over-year increase in gross written premiums, as we experienced meaningful growth across all of our product lines, most notably commercial earthquake and inland marine. We launched our newly established surplus lines subsidiary, Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”) in August. PESIC bound policies across several existing lines of business during the quarter and will enable Palomar to expand our lines of business and geographic footprint in an expedient fashion. We believe PESIC enhances our ability to pursue profitable growth and respond favorably to the continuing hardening rate environment. Finally, we executed several notable partnerships across multiple lines of business and maintained our commitment to building a world class team and organization centered around strong and enduring values.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our country experienced an unusual frequency of severe weather-related events during the quarter, from the Midwest derecho to an unprecedented windstorm season to the devastating wildfires in our home state of California. Palomar and our policyholders were impacted by the spate of hurricanes that made landfall in the United States including Hurricanes Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Sally, and Beta. I am very proud of our team’s rapid response as we worked to help our policyholders and their communities recover from these damaging events. These events also afford Palomar the opportunity to learn from this wind season and apply the data we have gathered to improve our underwriting, analytics and risk transfer strategy and, moreover, to ensure predictable earnings long-term.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 55.4% to $103.0 million compared to $66.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, while net earned premiums increased 51.9% compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $41.1 million including $36.5 million of catastrophe losses and $4.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 97.7%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 86.9%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 10.8%, compared to a loss ratio of 8.8%, comprised entirely of attritional losses, during the same period last year. The third quarter results include $0.3 million of unfavorable prior year development. Underwriting loss(1) was $24.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 157.1% compared to underwriting income of $7.4 million and a combined ratio of 73.4% during the same period last year. The third quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to stock-based compensation and catastrophe losses. The third quarter of 2019 results include certain expenses related to a secondary offering and one-time incentive cash bonuses and stock-based compensation. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 68.9% in the third quarter compared to 63.6% during the same period last year. The Company had a net loss of $15.7 million in the third quarter compared to net income of $7.5 million during the same period last year. The Company had adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses(1) of $13.7 million in the third quarter, compared to $9.6 million during the same period last year.

See discussion below of "Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators"

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 23.7% to $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to cash generated from operations as well as proceeds from the Company’s January and June 2020 stock offerings. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A+." The Company’s fixed income investment portfolio had a book yield of 2.33% as of September 30, 2020. Cash and invested assets totaled $450.0 million at September 30, 2020. During the third quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized gains of $0.02 million related to its investment portfolio compared to $0.4 million in last year’s third quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 28.2% compared to 21.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the current quarter, company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $361.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $218.6 million at December 31, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s annualized return on equity was (17.0)% compared to 14.6% for the same period last year.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

For the full year 2020, the Company updated its previous full year 2020 guidance of adjusted net income of $50.5 to $53.0 million, to adjusted net income of $51.0 to $52.0 million excluding catastrophe losses, equating to a growth rate of 35% to 37% compared to the full year 2019.

The Company will discuss this guidance and provide additional information related to the impact of COVID-19 on its upcoming earnings call on November 11, 2020.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 31 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key financial and operating metrics, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income (loss).

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses, net of tax impact. We calculate the tax impact using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non‑GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Gross written premiums $ 102,967 66,242 $ 36,725 55.4 % Ceded written premiums (41,570) (28,060) (13,510) 48.1 % Net written premiums 61,397 38,182 23,215 60.8 % Net earned premiums 42,020 27,662 14,358 51.9 % Commission and other income 816 709 107 15.1 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 42,836 28,371 14,465 51.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 41,060 2,439 38,621 1,583.5 % Acquisition expenses 17,976 10,243 7,733 75.5 % Other underwriting expenses 7,805 8,330 (525) (6.3) % Underwriting income (loss) (1) (24,005) 7,359 (31,364) (426.2) % Net investment income 2,138 1,729 409 23.7 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 24 361 (337) (93.4) % Income before income taxes (21,843) 9,449 (31,292) (331.2) % Income tax expense (benefit) (6,158) 1,995 (8,153) (408.7) % Net income (loss) $ (15,685) $ 7,454 $ (23,139) (310.4) % Adjustments: Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses — 2,289 (2,289) NM Stock-based compensation expense 551 410 141 NM Tax impact (101) (570) 469 NM Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ (15,235) $ 9,583 $ (24,818) (259.0) % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity (17.0) % 14.6 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) (16.5) % 18.8 % Loss ratio 97.7 % 8.8 % Expense ratio 59.4 % 64.6 % Combined ratio 157.1 % 73.4 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 155.8 % 63.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ (0.62) $ 0.31 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ (0.60) $ 0.40 Catastrophe losses (2) $ 36,512 $ — Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 86.9 % — % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 68.9 % 63.6 % Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses (1) (2) $ 13,672 $ 9,583 NM- not meaningful

(1) Indicates non-GAAP financial measure; see “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of the non‑GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Catastrophe losses above are shown before their tax impact. Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses excludes catastrophe losses net of the estimated tax effect on them.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Gross written premiums $ 258,268 $ 178,619 $ 79,649 44.6 % Ceded written premiums (101,264) (78,797) (22,467) 28.5 % Net written premiums 157,004 99,822 57,182 57.3 % Net earned premiums 116,145 69,220 46,925 67.8 % Commission and other income 2,492 2,017 475 23.5 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 118,637 71,237 47,400 66.5 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 46,901 3,398 43,503 1,280.3 % Acquisition expenses 45,909 26,189 19,720 75.3 % Other underwriting expenses 24,732 44,348 (19,616) (44.2) % Underwriting income (loss) (1) 1,095 (2,698) 3,793 (140.6) % Interest expense — (1,068) 1,068 (100.0) % Net investment income 6,287 4,172 2,115 50.7 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 1,243 3,265 (2,022) (61.9) % Income before income taxes 8,625 3,671 4,954 134.9 % Income tax expense 523 3,929 (3,406) (86.7) % Net income (loss) $ 8,102 $ (258) $ 8,360 (3,240.3) % Adjustments: Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses 708 2,699 (1,991) NM Stock-based compensation expense 1,457 23,677 (22,220) NM Expenses associated with retirement of debt — 1,297 (1,297) NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 399 — 399 NM Tax impact (534) (994) 460 NM Adjusted net income (1) $ 10,132 $ 26,421 $ (16,289) (61.7) % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 3.7 % (0.2) % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 4.7 % 23.1 % Loss ratio 40.4 % 4.9 % Expense ratio 58.7 % 99.0 % Combined ratio 99.1 % 103.9 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 96.8 % 64.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ (0.01) Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 0.40 $ 1.27 Catastrophe losses (2) $ 36,512 $ — Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 31.4 % — % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 65.4 % 64.5 % Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses (1) (2) $ 39,039 $ 26,421 NM- not meaningful

(1) Indicates non-GAAP financial measure; see “Reconciliation of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of the non‑GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



(2) Catastrophe losses above are shown before their tax impact. Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses excludes catastrophe losses net of the estimated tax effect on them.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $377,658 in 2020; $211,278 in 2019) $ 390,811 $ 217,151 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,071 in 2020; $21,336 in 2019) 45,037 22,328 Total investments 435,848 239,479 Cash and cash equivalents 14,033 33,119 Restricted cash 163 230 Accrued investment income 2,366 1,386 Premium receivable 48,117 36,237 Deferred policy acquisition costs 34,584 25,201 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 92,537 12,952 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,497 4,303 Ceded unearned premiums 28,461 26,105 Prepaid expenses and other assets 31,656 14,861 Property and equipment, net 753 845 Intangible assets 744 744 Total assets $ 699,759 $ 395,462 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 13,226 $ 13,555 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 132,077 16,821 Unearned premiums 173,587 130,373 Ceded premium payable 11,685 11,383 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 3,061 1,658 Income and excise taxes payable — 1,117 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,228 1,999 Total liabilities 337,864 176,906 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,518,957 and 23,468,750 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 309,496 180,012 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,438 4,686 Retained earnings 41,958 33,856 Total stockholders' equity 361,895 218,556 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 699,759 $ 395,462

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 102,967 $ 66,242 $ 258,268 $ 178,619 Ceded written premiums (41,570) (28,060) (101,264) (78,797) Net written premiums 61,397 38,182 157,004 99,822 Change in unearned premiums (19,377) (10,520) (40,859) (30,602) Net earned premiums 42,020 27,662 116,145 69,220 Net investment income 2,138 1,729 6,287 4,172 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 24 361 1,243 3,265 Commission and other income 816 709 2,492 2,017 Total revenues 44,998 30,461 126,167 78,674 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 41,060 2,439 46,901 3,398 Acquisition expenses 17,976 10,243 45,909 26,189 Other underwriting expenses (includes stock-based compensation of $551 and $410 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $1,457 and $23,677 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 7,805 8,330 24,732 44,348 Interest expense — — — 1,068 Total expenses 66,841 21,012 117,542 75,003 Income (loss) before income taxes (21,843) 9,449 8,625 3,671 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,158) 1,995 523 3,929 Net income (loss) (15,685) 7,454 8,102 (258) Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized gains on securities available for sale for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 909 974 5,752 6,459 Net comprehensive income (loss) $ (14,776) $ 8,428 $ 13,854 $ 6,201 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ (0.62) $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ (0.01) Diluted earnings per share $ (0.62) $ 0.31 $ 0.32 $ (0.01) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,492,274 23,468,750 24,654,722 20,838,599 Diluted 25,492,274 23,885,137 25,384,518 20,838,599

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Product Residential Earthquake $ 40,507 39.3 % $ 35,711 53.9 % $ 103,503 40.1 % $ 95,005 53.2 % Commercial Earthquake 18,061 17.5 % 8,402 12.7 % 40,727 15.8 % 23,020 12.9 % Specialty Homeowners 17,048 16.6 % 8,572 12.9 % 38,461 14.9 % 24,994 14.0 % Commercial All Risk 12,467 12.1 % 7,077 10.7 % 39,765 15.4 % 21,929 12.3 % Inland Marine 4,406 4.3 % 1,060 1.6 % 9,747 3.8 % 1,294 0.7 % Hawaii Hurricane 4,360 4.2 % 3,299 5.0 % 10,296 4.0 % 8,048 4.5 % Residential Flood 2,170 2.1 % 1,450 2.2 % 5,728 2.2 % 3,494 2.0 % Other 3,948 3.9 % 671 1.0 % 10,041 3.8 % 835 0.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 102,967 100.0 % $ 66,242 100.0 % $ 258,268 100.0 % $ 178,619 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 52,960 51.4 % $ 36,789 55.5 % $ 124,131 48.1 % $ 99,543 55.7 % Texas 20,460 19.9 % 11,239 17.0 % 55,047 21.3 % 32,678 18.3 % Hawaii 5,097 5.0 % 3,675 5.5 % 11,990 4.6 % 8,688 4.9 % Washington 4,340 4.2 % 2,910 4.4 % 10,002 3.9 % 6,430 3.6 % South Carolina 2,089 2.0 % 1,258 1.9 % 7,203 2.8 % 4,614 2.5 % North Carolina 2,839 2.8 % 967 1.5 % 7,131 2.8 % 2,654 1.5 % Oregon 2,912 2.8 % 2,153 3.3 % 7,298 2.8 % 5,279 3.0 % Mississippi 2,173 2.1 % 1,315 2.0 % 5,628 2.2 % 3,383 1.9 % Other 10,097 9.8 % 5,936 8.9 % 29,838 11.5 % 15,350 8.6 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 102,967 100.0 % $ 66,242 100.0 % $ 258,268 100.0 % $ 178,619 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Change % Change 2020 2019 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 79,428 $ 53,453 $ 25,975 48.6 % $ 215,266 $ 141,554 $ 73,712 52.1 % Ceded earned premiums (37,408) (25,791) (11,617) 45.0 % (99,120) (72,334) (26,786) 37.0 % Net earned premiums $ 42,020 $ 27,662 $ 14,358 51.9 % $ 116,146 $ 69,220 $ 46,926 67.8 % Net earned premium ratio 52.9% 51.8% 54.0% 48.9%

Loss detail

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three months ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 7,087 $ 1,428 $ 3,869 $ 4,165 Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 40,803 2,647 46,867 3,660 Prior years 257 (208) 34 (262) Total incurred 41,060 2,439 46,901 3,398 Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 8,232 641 9,754 1,044 Prior years 375 312 1,476 3,605 Total payments 8,607 953 11,230 4,649 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 39,540 2,914 39,540 2,914 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period 92,537 14,052 92,537 14,052 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period $ 132,077 $ 16,966 $ 132,077 $ 16,966

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 44,998 $ 30,461 $ 126,167 $ 78,674 Net investment income (2,138) (1,729) (6,287) (4,172) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (24) (361) (1,243) (3,265) Underwriting revenue $ 42,836 $ 28,371 $ 118,637 $ 71,237

Underwriting income (loss)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (21,843) $ 9,449 $ 8,625 $ 3,671 Net investment income (2,138) (1,729) (6,287) (4,172) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (24) (361) (1,243) (3,265) Interest expense — — — 1,068 Underwriting income (loss) $ (24,005) $ 7,359 $ 1,095 $ (2,698)

Adjusted net income (loss)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (15,685) $ 7,454 $ 8,102 $ (258) Adjustments: Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses — 2,289 708 2,699 Stock-based compensation expense 551 410 1,457 23,677 Expenses associated with retirement of debt — — — 1,297 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 399 — Tax impact (101) (570) (534) (994) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (15,235) $ 9,583 $ 10,132 $ 26,421

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income (loss) $ (60,940) $ 38,332 $ 13,509 $ 35,228 Average stockholders' equity $ 368,568 $ 204,049 $ 290,225 $ 152,377 Annualized adjusted return on equity (16.5) % 18.8 % 4.7 % 23.1 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 66,025 $ 20,303 $ 115,050 $ 71,918 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 42,020 $ 27,662 $ 116,145 $ 69,220 Combined ratio 157.1 % 73.4 % 99.1 % 103.9 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses $ — $ (2,289) $ (708) $ (2,699) Stock-based compensation expense (551) (410) (1,457) (23,677) Portion of expenses associated with retirement of debt classified as other underwriting expenses — — — (897) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (399) — Adjusted combined ratio 155.8 % 63.6 % 96.8 % 64.5 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (15,235) $ 9,583 $ 10,132 $ 26,421 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (1) $ 25,492,274 23,885,137 25,384,518 21,035,340 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ (0.60) $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.26

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we had a net loss on a GAAP basis. Therefore, common share equivalents were not included in the denominator for calculating GAAP net loss per share as doing so would be anti-dilutive. The common share equivalents are included in the above denominator as we had adjusted net income during that period.

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 41,060 $ 2,439 $ 46,901 $ 3,398 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 42,020 $ 27,662 $ 116,145 $ 69,220 Loss ratio 97.7 % 8.8 % 40.4 % 4.9 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 36,512 $ — $ 36,512 $ — Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 42,020 $ 27,662 $ 116,145 $ 69,220 Catastrophe loss ratio 86.9 % 0.0 % 31.4 % 0.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 66,025 $ 20,303 $ 115,050 $ 71,918 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 42,020 $ 27,662 $ 116,145 $ 69,220 Combined ratio 157.1 % 73.4 % 99.1 % 103.9 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses $ — $ (2,289) $ (708) $ (2,699) Stock-based compensation expense (551) (410) (1,457) (23,677) Portion of expenses associated with retirement of debt classified as other underwriting expenses — — — (897) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (399) — Catastrophe losses (36,512) — (36,512) — Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 68.9 % 63.6 % 65.4 % 64.5 %

Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (15,685) $ 7,454 $ 8,102 $ (258) Adjustments: Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses — 2,289 708 2,699 Stock-based compensation expense 551 410 1,457 23,677 Expenses associated with retirement of debt — — — 1,297 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 399 — Catastrophe losses 36,512 — 36,512 — Tax impact (7,706) (570) (8,139) (994) Adjusted net income excluding catastrophe losses $ 13,672 $ 9,583 $ 39,039 $ 26,421

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 361,895 $ 218,556 Intangible assets (744) (744) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 361,151 $ 217,812



