Assertio to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that President, chief executive officer and director, Todd Smith will present at and participate in investor meetings at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020. The presentation will take place at 11:20 am ET

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.assertiotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.

About Assertio



Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. The Company seeks to leverage its commercial excellence to be the partner of choice. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan for Assertio Holdings, Inc.

lroth@burnsmc.com

ir@assertiotx.com



