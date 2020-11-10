KT Successfully Implements Amdocs CatalogONE Cloud-Native Solution to Accelerate Introduction of New 5G Offerings

Implementation enables KT to rapidly launch new 5G products with innovative price plans and bundling offers

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that KT Corporation, the largest quad-play service provider in South Korea, has successfully migrated their existing charging product catalog inclusive of all offers and price plans across multiple lines of business to Amdocs CatalogONE on KT Private Cloud. The implementation enables them to be more agile and quick to take advantage of emerging 5G use cases with faster and more dynamic introductions of innovative services, pricing models, promotions and special offers.



Most of the migration was achieved while working remotely during the COVID-19 global lockdown, using new methodologies and best-in-class practices and various collaboration and deployment tools with no impact to service quality. The migration to a KT private cloud helped make the process seamless and enabled both Amdocs and KT teams to work in parallel on deployment of Amdocs’ open, cloud-native catalog solution. As a result, KT was able to swiftly go from ideation of new services to driving top-line growth all while providing its IT and business teams with the highest levels of flexibility and operational ease of use with Amdocs, who was recently awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Value Leadership Award.

Since the launch of 5G services in Korea in April 2019, not only have the number of 5G subscribers grown, the consumption of these subscribers of 5G mobile data traffic has also increased rapidly. KT has grown its subscriber base by enhancing the mobile broadband services that enable use cases such as UHD video, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). With Amdocs CatalogONE, KT will be able to further accelerate the implementation of these services while delivering compelling customer experience. In addition, through this project, KT has established a cloud-based CatalogONE environment in Korea and laid the foundation for configuring changes directly to CatalogONE with a business-driven user interface to improve operational efficiencies and time to market, and replacing a process which was previously performed offshore.

“KT, a leader in 5G services, continues to introduce new services and experiences at a rapid pace, delivering compelling digital experience to their customers. Amdocs’ cloud native CatalogONE solution helps enable KT to accelerate the introduction of new 5G use cases with more personalized, contextualized, and differentiated offerings, and flexible price plans,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs.

