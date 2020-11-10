Globe Expands its Partnership with Amdocs to Revolutionize the Online Retail Experience for its Customers in a Pioneering Pilot

In an Amdocs-led project powered by in3D-Tech, Globe launches a pilot 3D Digital Store spearheading a new form of customer experience

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has expanded its agreement with Globe Telecom, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications providers, to revolutionize its online retail experience. As the Philippines transitions to the new normal and overcomes COVID-19 challenges, Amdocs powered by, in3D-Tech - a 3D software development company - and Globe joined forces to experiment with an innovative form of engagement for Globe’s online users. The pilot offers a virtual in-store experience leveraging 3D gaming aesthetics.



Entering an immersive virtual store of devices, Globe customers can now explore this 3D store using a joystick or a finger touch. They can explore available devices and associated plans and get redirected to the Globe website to complete their purchase of their desired plan, all while sitting at home. The 3D Store is embedded in Globe’s website and is currently targeting plan renewals in its pilot phase.

“Globe is committed to meeting the complex and evolving needs of its customers by creating innovative digital experiences and delivering the best possible service,” said Karthik Krishna, Sr. Advisor – Digital Growth and Transformation, Globe. “With our strategic partner Amdocs, Globe has launched a 3D digital store to deliver a compelling experience to our customers while also ensuring greater post-paid subscriber loyalty.”

Gil Rosen, CMO of Amdocs and general manager of amdocs:next said, “Globe Telecom is a pioneer in the field of innovation and has always kept customer centricity at its core. We’re extremely pleased to have seized this opportunity to continue our long-standing, strategic relationship with Globe and create this highly differentiated, premier 3D retail experience for its customers.”

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses including Openet, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on August 17, 2020.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha Kumar

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: deepshik@amdocs.com